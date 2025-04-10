NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 11 (game #404)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, April 10 (game #403).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #404) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Buzzing in

NYT Strands today (game #404) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DROP

YEAR

MOPE

SHOPS

PRAM

TOWER

NYT Strands today (game #404) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #404) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #404) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #404, are…

LINGO

PYRAMID

JEOPARDY

PASSWORD

CATCHPHRASE

SPANGRAM: GAME SHOWS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

The theme contained “buzz” for the second day in succession, but today it was about GAME SHOWS buzzers rather than bumble bees.

An unfamiliarity with US Games Shows made this quite tricky for me, being based in the UK, but such is the globalization of TV formats that several were familiar.

Although firmly established in television history, JEOPARDY! Has only just made it over the pond, where the brilliant Stephen Fry is the avuncular and thoroughly charming host.

Like all game shows it relies on a carefully calibrated format containing questions/answers that are easy enough for the audience to feel clever.

The same cannot be said for CATCHPHRASE which depends on at least one harebrained contestant to be enjoyable, such as the family member who answered “chicken poo” when asked to name a type of food.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

