Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #403) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's the buzz?

NYT Strands today (game #403) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TIGER

THEN

SNUG

DAME

TEAM

DATE

NYT Strands today (game #403) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #403) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 8th row Last side: left, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #403) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #403, are…

WINGS

THORAX

TONGUE

ABDOMEN

STINGER

ANTENNAE

SPANGRAM: BUMBLE BEE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The first couple of words I found in today's search were WINGS and THORAX, so I knew we were looking for something to do with insects, but I wasn’t sure which one until I got the Spangram right at the end. A timely theme as we are entering the peak period for bumblebee activity.

Some BUMBLEBEEs are extraordinarily buzzy. Generally they come in peace and don’t use their STINGER on humans, as they’re only interested in two things – getting nectar from flowers and getting trapped in window blinds.

Interestingly, if you do get stung by a bumblebee then it will be by a female, as male drones have no weapons whatsoever – apart from being annoying.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

