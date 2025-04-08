NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, April 9 (game #402)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 8 (game #401).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #402) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's quite a (tasty) mouthful

NYT Strands today (game #402) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAILOR

WILL

FART

FLOUR

DOLLS

CODA

NYT Strands today (game #402) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #402) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 3rd row Last side: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #402) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #402, are…

WATERMELON

ARUGULA

AVOCADO

CAULIFLOWER

SPANGRAM: FOUR SYLLABLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A lovely, easygoing edition of Strands with a mighty long Spangram snake eating up a good chunk of the puzzle.

The hardest find for me was ARUGULA, which I know in the UK as rocket.

Arugula is, along with two other plants with four syllables – pomegranate and radicchio – something I never finish. I like all three but I can also very easily live without them. AVOCADO, on the other hand, I can’t live without.

All of this reminds me of the brilliant sketch in Portlandia (look it up on YouTube if you’ve not seen it) starring Steve Buscemi as the poor marketing man in charge of making celery go viral.

In a 2025 sequel to Buscemi’s ill-fated hook-up with the creepy bacon guy, I can imagine him doing anything to get celery into a Strands puzzle, only to be thwarted by a suddenly imposed four-syllable rule.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 8 April, game #401)

GRAVITY

ARRIVAL

DUNE

ALIEN

MEGALOPOLIS

SPANGRAM: SCIENCE FICTION