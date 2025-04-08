NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 9 (game #668)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 8 (game #667).

NYT Connections today (game #668) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOG

POP

BALL

SOCK

SLUG

FROG

GLOVE

TROT

BAT

HOUND

GLOBE

POUND

ORB

NEWT

HOLE

SPHERE

NYT Connections today (game #668) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Round stuff

Round stuff GREEN: Hit

Hit BLUE: Featured in the Scottish play

Featured in the Scottish play PURPLE: Precede with an animal that sounds like “knocks”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #668) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ROUND THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECTS

GREEN: PUNCH

BLUE: ANIMALS IN THE WITCHES' BREW IN "MACBETH"

PURPLE: FOX___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #668) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #668, are…

YELLOW: ROUND THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECTS BALL, GLOBE, ORB, SPHERE

BALL, GLOBE, ORB, SPHERE GREEN: PUNCH POP, POUND, SLUG, SOCK

POP, POUND, SLUG, SOCK BLUE: ANIMALS IN THE WITCHES' BREW IN "MACBETH" BAT, DOG, FROG, NEWT

BAT, DOG, FROG, NEWT PURPLE: FOX___ GLOVE, HOLE, HOUND, TROT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Thank goodness I got the purple group today, as there is no way I would have ever got ANIMALS IN THE WITCHES’ BREW IN “MACBETH” despite all four ingredients being typically witchy.

Before all that, though, I made two mistakes trying to get the easiest quartets – thinking BALL, BAT, GLOVE and SOCK belonged together as vital components of baseball.

In hindsight, this was a bit silly, so I switched lanes and got a “one away” including bat in the group that would become PUNCH.

My muddling through was completed by getting the four words for FOX___ without actually having a clue what the link was until the reveal. Roll on tomorrow.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

