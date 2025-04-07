NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 8 (game #667)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #666).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #667) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NEGATIVE

NUMBERS

SEAN

JOB

PIERCE

SUGAR

STICK

ROGER

SURE

DANIEL

OVER

SIOBHAN

РОКЕ

COPY

JUDGES

JAB

NYT Connections today (game #667) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Break the surface

Break the surface GREEN: 10-4

10-4 BLUE: Bible

Bible PURPLE: Say it quietly

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #667) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PRICK

GREEN: RADIO LINGO

BLUE: OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS

PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED "SH" WITHOUT AN "SH"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #667) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #667, are…

YELLOW: PRICK JAB, PIERCE, POKE, STICK

JAB, PIERCE, POKE, STICK GREEN: RADIO LINGO COPY, NEGATIVE, OVER, ROGER

COPY, NEGATIVE, OVER, ROGER BLUE: OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS DANIEL, JOB, JUDGES, NUMBERS

DANIEL, JOB, JUDGES, NUMBERS PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED "SH" WITHOUT AN "SH" SEAN, SIOBHAN, SUGAR, SURE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I fell for today’s trick group, even though I suspected it was a trick group – I just couldn’t help myself.

DANIEL, PIERCE, SEAN and ROGER are, of course, all the first names of actors who have portrayed British Secret Service Agent James Bond. Alas, Craig, Brosnan, Connery and Moore were just a sleight of hand by the mischievous Connections gang, who are no doubt sniggering into their sleeves.

A Bond link caused my second mistake, too, as it made me think that the word ODD was also a common theme beginning with OddJOB – a rather memorable Bond movie henchman. I linked it with NUMBERS, STICK and SUGAR, but again came up blank.

I finally made headway after seeing the four synonyms for PRICK and the quartet of OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS.

All Sean Connery impressions exaggerate the way he pronounced the letter S as an elongated “Sh” sound, sho in a shurprising way I shaw the four WORDS PRONOUNCED “SH” WITHOUT AN “SH”. Oh yesh.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

