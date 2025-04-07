NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 8 (game #667)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #666).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #667) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • NEGATIVE
  • NUMBERS
  • SEAN
  • JOB
  • PIERCE
  • SUGAR
  • STICK
  • ROGER
  • SURE
  • DANIEL
  • OVER
  • SIOBHAN
  • РОКЕ
  • COPY
  • JUDGES
  • JAB

NYT Connections today (game #667) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Break the surface
  • GREEN: 10-4 
  • BLUE: Bible
  • PURPLE: Say it quietly

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #667) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: PRICK 
  • GREEN: RADIO LINGO 
  • BLUE: OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS 
  • PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED "SH" WITHOUT AN "SH" 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #667) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #667, are…

  • YELLOW: PRICK JAB, PIERCE, POKE, STICK
  • GREEN: RADIO LINGO COPY, NEGATIVE, OVER, ROGER
  • BLUE: OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS DANIEL, JOB, JUDGES, NUMBERS
  • PURPLE: WORDS PRONOUNCED "SH" WITHOUT AN "SH" SEAN, SIOBHAN, SUGAR, SURE
  • My rating: Hard
  • My score: 2 mistakes

I fell for today’s trick group, even though I suspected it was a trick group – I just couldn’t help myself.

DANIEL, PIERCE, SEAN and ROGER are, of course, all the first names of actors who have portrayed British Secret Service Agent James Bond. Alas, Craig, Brosnan, Connery and Moore were just a sleight of hand by the mischievous Connections gang, who are no doubt sniggering into their sleeves.

A Bond link caused my second mistake, too, as it made me think that the word ODD was also a common theme beginning with OddJOB – a rather memorable Bond movie henchman. I linked it with NUMBERS, STICK and SUGAR, but again came up blank.

I finally made headway after seeing the four synonyms for PRICK and the quartet of OLD TESTAMENT BOOKS.

All Sean Connery impressions exaggerate the way he pronounced the letter S as an elongated “Sh” sound, sho in a shurprising way I shaw the four WORDS PRONOUNCED “SH” WITHOUT AN “SH”. Oh yesh.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 7 April, game #666)

  • YELLOW: THROB BEAT, POUND, PULSE, THUMP
  • GREEN: LANDFORMS CAPE, CRATER, GORGE, RIDGE
  • BLUE: PICTURE HANGING NEEDS HAMMER, HANGER, LEVEL, NAIL
  • PURPLE: FOOT__ BALL, HILLS, LOCKER, PRINT

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

