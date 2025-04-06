NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #666)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #665).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #666) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POUND

LOCKER

LEVEL

CRATER

NAIL

HILLS

САРЕ

HANGER

PULSE

HAMMER

BEAT

GORGE

BALL

RIDGE

PRINT

THUMP

NYT Connections today (game #666) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Palpitate

Palpitate GREEN: Geography

Geography BLUE: Putting art on the wall

Putting art on the wall PURPLE: Begin with a body part

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #666) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THROB

GREEN: LANDFORMS

BLUE: PICTURE HANGING NEEDS

PURPLE: FOOT__

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #666) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #666, are…

YELLOW: THROB BEAT, POUND, PULSE, THUMP

BEAT, POUND, PULSE, THUMP GREEN: LANDFORMS CAPE, CRATER, GORGE, RIDGE

CAPE, CRATER, GORGE, RIDGE BLUE: PICTURE HANGING NEEDS HAMMER, HANGER, LEVEL, NAIL

HAMMER, HANGER, LEVEL, NAIL PURPLE: FOOT__ BALL, HILLS, LOCKER, PRINT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

A very frustrating round of Connections for me. I got LANDFORMS easily enough, managing to avoid including HILLS, but then fell for all the traps.

I put together HAMMER, POUND, BEAT, and THUMP thinking we were looking for words that describe being hit. With “one away” I switched to PULSE. Annoyingly HAMMER still would have worked, as it could also describe a heart throbbing quickly.

With just two groups left I thought I was on safe ground, but even though I realized that we were looking for words that describe hanging a picture, I had PRINT instead of LEVEL.

I should have known when I saw that this was puzzle number 666 that I was in for hellish time. I hope it was better for you.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 6 April, game #665)

YELLOW: ALOOF COOL, DISTANT, REMOTE, RESERVED

COOL, DISTANT, REMOTE, RESERVED GREEN: UTILITIES CABLE, GAS, TRASH, WATER

CABLE, GAS, TRASH, WATER BLUE: WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES CHARGE, CURRENT, RESISTANCE, VOLTAGE

CHARGE, CURRENT, RESISTANCE, VOLTAGE PURPLE: __ JOINT DOVETAIL, HIP, PIZZA, SPIKE LEE