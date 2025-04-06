Quordle hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #1169)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #1168).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1169) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1169) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1169) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1169) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1169) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• B

• S

• B

• C

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1169) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1169 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1169, are…

  • BROTH
  • SHOUT
  • BRUTE
  • CABIN

I tweaked my start words a little today in the belief that the perfect calibration of letters is out there somewhere.

It made no difference whatsoever. I was still caught out by a 50/50 choice, but as often happens one wrong word leads to a correct one.

Meanwhile, I continue to fall to pieces doing the Daily Sequence. I'm convinced it's getting harder.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1169) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1169 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1169, are…

  • TEMPO
  • DOUGH
  • TEARY
  • TABBY

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1168, Sunday 6 April: AMBER, GAUZE, STORE, SLICK
  • Quordle #1167, Saturday 5 April: GUSTY, VAULT, WHINE, BEGAT
  • Quordle #1166, Friday 4 April: OAKEN, LOOPY, CURIO, BUTTE
  • Quordle #1165, Thursday 3 April: ASCOT, JETTY, DRUNK, JOLLY
  • Quordle #1164, Wednesday 2 April: INDEX, QUEEN, INCUR, STOLE
  • Quordle #1163, Tuesday 1 April: HUMUS, BALMY, WORRY, ERECT
  • Quordle #1162, Monday 31 March: RECUT, MOODY, WHERE, BRACE
  • Quordle #1161, Sunday 30 March: CRIME, DRINK, CLOVE, TRUER
  • Quordle #1160, Saturday 29 March: LATER, ODDLY, CUMIN, AGREE
  • Quordle #1159, Friday 28 March: TERSE, MUSHY, PROVE, FROND
  • Quordle #1158, Thursday 27 March: CRONE, APNEA, LIGHT, AWOKE
  • Quordle #1157, Wednesday 26 March: LEFTY, NOOSE, NOISE, TRIAD
  • Quordle #1156, Tuesday 25 March: SNEER, WATCH, FLORA, STAIN
  • Quordle #1155, Monday 24 March: FLOUT, SMASH, RAZOR, SMALL
  • Quordle #1154, Sunday 23 March: ALLEY, GAMUT, GEESE, RADII
  • Quordle #1153, Saturday 22 March: PICKY, BRACE, BOOZE, SURLY
  • Quordle #1152, Friday 21 March: DITTY, VALOR, TOWER, AMISS
  • Quordle #1151, Thursday 20 March: RIPER, STILL, WAFER, NOTCH
  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #399)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #1168)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #400)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #400)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #666)
KTC H27P3 5K monitor
This is the cheapest 5K monitor to launch in 2025 but that's not the reason why it is so special
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on a table
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are being tipped to come with One UI 8 on board
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2
I've been an Apple Watch user for 10 years - here are 8 things Garmin still does better
Steve and Garrett lock arms as Dawn watches on in A Minecraft Movie
'We weren't able to do it': A Minecraft Movie's Jared Hess explains why one of its funniest scenes isn't in the final cut
Sigma is rumored to be working on a new 200mm f/1.8 lens, although it wasn&#039;t on show at CP+ 2025 like the 300-600mm F4 lens
Rumored Sigma telephoto prime could be world-first 200mm F1.8 for mirrorless, and it sounds like a next-level portrait lens
Ajinomoto HQ
Japanese firm behind ubiquitous MSG is ramping up production of key material in semiconductor packaging
Concept image of Arm chip
Has x86 lost the data center battle? Arm claims victory as it declares close to 50 percent of compute shipped to top hyperscalers in 2025 will be Arm-based
Topton laptop
This dual screen laptop has something I've never seen in any notebook: a retractable hidden touchpad