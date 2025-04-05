Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #1168)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going

Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #1167).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1168) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1168) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1168) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1168) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1168) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• A

• G

• S

• S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1168) - the answers

Quordle answers for game 1168 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1168, are…

  • AMBER
  • GAUZE
  • STORE
  • SLICK

My slip up was picking a common word (GAUGE) instead of an uncommon one with a rare letter – GAUZE.

It’s fun when it comes off, but these choices tend not to work in the long run. In this case, though, I’m kicking myself as with the letters I had remaining these were the only two options.

AMBER took me a while to get and I almost typed in an incorrect word just to release some more clues, but I got there eventually. A slow day.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1168) - the answers

Quordle Daily Sequence answers for game 1168 on a yellow background

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1168, are…

  • SCOWL
  • SWINE
  • RIGID
  • GHOUL

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1167, Saturday 5 April: GUSTY, VAULT, WHINE, BEGAT
  • Quordle #1166, Friday 4 April: OAKEN, LOOPY, CURIO, BUTTE
  • Quordle #1165, Thursday 3 April: ASCOT, JETTY, DRUNK, JOLLY
  • Quordle #1164, Wednesday 2 April: INDEX, QUEEN, INCUR, STOLE
  • Quordle #1163, Tuesday 1 April: HUMUS, BALMY, WORRY, ERECT
  • Quordle #1162, Monday 31 March: RECUT, MOODY, WHERE, BRACE
  • Quordle #1161, Sunday 30 March: CRIME, DRINK, CLOVE, TRUER
  • Quordle #1160, Saturday 29 March: LATER, ODDLY, CUMIN, AGREE
  • Quordle #1159, Friday 28 March: TERSE, MUSHY, PROVE, FROND
  • Quordle #1158, Thursday 27 March: CRONE, APNEA, LIGHT, AWOKE
  • Quordle #1157, Wednesday 26 March: LEFTY, NOOSE, NOISE, TRIAD
  • Quordle #1156, Tuesday 25 March: SNEER, WATCH, FLORA, STAIN
  • Quordle #1155, Monday 24 March: FLOUT, SMASH, RAZOR, SMALL
  • Quordle #1154, Sunday 23 March: ALLEY, GAMUT, GEESE, RADII
  • Quordle #1153, Saturday 22 March: PICKY, BRACE, BOOZE, SURLY
  • Quordle #1152, Friday 21 March: DITTY, VALOR, TOWER, AMISS
  • Quordle #1151, Thursday 20 March: RIPER, STILL, WAFER, NOTCH
  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #399)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #665)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #665)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #399)
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Avengers: Doomsday – release date, confirmed cast, and everything else we know so far about the highly anticipated Marvel movie
Microsoft
Look out for tax-themed scams this month, Microsoft warns
Image of a woman looking at records in a record store
Record Store Day 2025: the full list, plus 5 great albums you need to bag on April 12
google assistant
A Google Assistant bug seems to be causing some users to miss alarms and calls on Android
Zuckerberg Meta AI
South Korea's hottest AI hardware startup reportedly said no to $800m acquisition by Meta
Rick and Chelsea stand together in The White Lotus season 3
The White Lotus season 4: everything we know so far about the return of the hit HBO series
Microsoft&#039;s 50th birthday poster showing the number &#039;50&#039; in the original Windows logo surrounded by symbols of Internet Explorer, Teams, Paint, and more.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch to Microsoft turning 50
A computer processing chip
Fabless chip startup backed by multi-billion Indian company wants to build a $10bn fab in India before 2027