NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #665)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #665) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • TRASH
  • PIZZA
  • CABLE
  • REMOTE
  • COOL
  • WATER
  • HIP
  • RESISTANCE
  • CURRENT
  • SPIKE LEE
  • DOVETAIL
  • GAS
  • RESERVED
  • VOLTAGE
  • DISTANT
  • CHARGE

NYT Connections today (game #665) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Standoffish
  • GREEN: Vital services
  • BLUE: Power measurements
  • PURPLE: Common word rhymes with “point”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #665) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: ALOOF
  • GREEN: UTILITIES 
  • BLUE: WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES 
  • PURPLE: __ JOINT 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #665) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #665, are…

  • YELLOW: ALOOF COOL, DISTANT, REMOTE, RESERVED
  • GREEN: UTILITIES CABLE, GAS, TRASH, WATER
  • BLUE: WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES CHARGE, CURRENT, RESISTANCE, VOLTAGE
  • PURPLE: __ JOINT DOVETAIL, HIP, PIZZA, SPIKE LEE
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 mistakes

A solid performance from me today, but I did make two mistakes. They both came in trying to organize what would become WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES.

I convinced myself we were looking for something to do with charging electric cars, so I had CHARGE, CURRENT, CABLE and VOLTAGE before trying REMOTE too. I eventually decided to abandon it altogether.

Fortunately, the other three groups came together quite easily despite a few US-UK linguistic differences.

This was a rare turn where I saw the purple group first. SPIKE LEE was the giveaway (whose Do The Right Thing movie featured a PIZZA joint), while DOVETAIL is permanently edged in my memory from school and my major life achievement of making a spice rack that lasted about two weeks, collapsing under the pressure of a jar of oregano.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 5 April, game #664)

  • YELLOW: EMPLOY CONTRACT, ENGAGE, RETAIN, SIGN
  • GREEN: PARTS OF A WEBSITE BANNER, HEADER, MENU, SIDEBAR
  • BLUE: MAGAZINES BILLBOARD, PEOPLE, STAR, TIME
  • PURPLE: ENDING WITH MEDIEVAL WEAPONS CROSSWORD, GRIMACE, RAINBOW, SEMBLANCE

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

