NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 6 (game #665)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #665) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRASH

PIZZA

CABLE

REMOTE

COOL

WATER

HIP

RESISTANCE

CURRENT

SPIKE LEE

DOVETAIL

GAS

RESERVED

VOLTAGE

DISTANT

CHARGE

NYT Connections today (game #665) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Standoffish

Standoffish GREEN: Vital services

Vital services BLUE: Power measurements

Power measurements PURPLE: Common word rhymes with “point”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #665) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ALOOF

GREEN: UTILITIES

BLUE: WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES

PURPLE: __ JOINT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #665) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #665, are…

YELLOW: ALOOF COOL, DISTANT, REMOTE, RESERVED

COOL, DISTANT, REMOTE, RESERVED GREEN: UTILITIES CABLE, GAS, TRASH, WATER

CABLE, GAS, TRASH, WATER BLUE: WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES CHARGE, CURRENT, RESISTANCE, VOLTAGE

CHARGE, CURRENT, RESISTANCE, VOLTAGE PURPLE: __ JOINT DOVETAIL, HIP, PIZZA, SPIKE LEE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

A solid performance from me today, but I did make two mistakes. They both came in trying to organize what would become WHAT AN ELECTROMETER MEASURES.

I convinced myself we were looking for something to do with charging electric cars, so I had CHARGE, CURRENT, CABLE and VOLTAGE before trying REMOTE too. I eventually decided to abandon it altogether.

Fortunately, the other three groups came together quite easily despite a few US-UK linguistic differences.

This was a rare turn where I saw the purple group first. SPIKE LEE was the giveaway (whose Do The Right Thing movie featured a PIZZA joint), while DOVETAIL is permanently edged in my memory from school and my major life achievement of making a spice rack that lasted about two weeks, collapsing under the pressure of a jar of oregano.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

