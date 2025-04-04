NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #663).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #664) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CROSSWORD

TIME

STAR

SIGN

RAINBOW

MENU

CONTRACT

BILLBOARD

BANNER

PEOPLE

GRIMACE

ENGAGE

RETAIN

HEADER

SEMBLANCE

SIDEBAR

NYT Connections today (game #664) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: On the job

On the job GREEN: Online

Online BLUE: Glossy read

Glossy read PURPLE: Words that include weaponry

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #664) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EMPLOY

GREEN: PARTS OF A WEBSITE

BLUE: MAGAZINES

PURPLE: ENDING WITH MEDIEVAL WEAPONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #664) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #664, are…

YELLOW: EMPLOY CONTRACT, ENGAGE, RETAIN, SIGN

CONTRACT, ENGAGE, RETAIN, SIGN GREEN: PARTS OF A WEBSITE BANNER, HEADER, MENU, SIDEBAR

BANNER, HEADER, MENU, SIDEBAR BLUE: MAGAZINES BILLBOARD, PEOPLE, STAR, TIME

BILLBOARD, PEOPLE, STAR, TIME PURPLE: ENDING WITH MEDIEVAL WEAPONS CROSSWORD, GRIMACE, RAINBOW, SEMBLANCE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I’m guilty of reading categories I don’t solve really quickly and mentally telling myself “yeah, whatever”.

So, today, I didn’t initially see the words “ENDING WITH” and was all ready to say how amazing it was that there was an ancient weapon called the CROSSWORD – I’m imagining it only killed someone once you completed 13 across blows and 13 downward blows.

Anyway, the fact is that I completely missed the words SWORD, MACE, BOW, and LANCE hidden in plain sight, despite almost daily thinking there is some Connections category about Medieval warfare.

My first mistake today came by impulsively guessing that I was collecting the characters of some imaginary Pee-wee Herman-style children’s TV show — so I had STAR, RAINBOW, GRIMACE and TIME.

Admittedly, this would be a pretty terrible TV show — sales of Grimmace dolls would be very poor. Then, ignoring the fact that there was a similar category on Thursday, I thought BILLBOARD, MENU, HEADER and BANNER were printed items, before “one away” made me see PARTS OF A WEBSITE.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 4 April, game #663)

YELLOW: WHAT'S LEFTOVER BALANCE, DIFFERENCE, REMAINDER, REST

BALANCE, DIFFERENCE, REMAINDER, REST GREEN: CAR TRIP CRUISE, DRIVE, RIDE, SPIN

CRUISE, DRIVE, RIDE, SPIN BLUE: BASEBALL VENUES DIAMOND, FIELD, PARK, STADIUM

DIAMOND, FIELD, PARK, STADIUM PURPLE: COMPANIES WITH "E" REMOVED BAY, HARMONY, INK, TRADE