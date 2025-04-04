NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #663).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #664) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 664 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • CROSSWORD
  • TIME
  • STAR
  • SIGN
  • RAINBOW
  • MENU
  • CONTRACT
  • BILLBOARD
  • BANNER
  • PEOPLE
  • GRIMACE
  • ENGAGE
  • RETAIN
  • HEADER
  • SEMBLANCE
  • SIDEBAR

NYT Connections today (game #664) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: On the job
  • GREEN: Online 
  • BLUE: Glossy read
  • PURPLE: Words that include weaponry

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #664) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: EMPLOY 
  • GREEN: PARTS OF A WEBSITE 
  • BLUE: MAGAZINES 
  • PURPLE: ENDING WITH MEDIEVAL WEAPONS 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #664) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 664 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #664, are…

  • YELLOW: EMPLOY CONTRACT, ENGAGE, RETAIN, SIGN
  • GREEN: PARTS OF A WEBSITE BANNER, HEADER, MENU, SIDEBAR
  • BLUE: MAGAZINES BILLBOARD, PEOPLE, STAR, TIME
  • PURPLE: ENDING WITH MEDIEVAL WEAPONS CROSSWORD, GRIMACE, RAINBOW, SEMBLANCE
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 mistakes

I’m guilty of reading categories I don’t solve really quickly and mentally telling myself “yeah, whatever”.

So, today, I didn’t initially see the words “ENDING WITH” and was all ready to say how amazing it was that there was an ancient weapon called the CROSSWORD – I’m imagining it only killed someone once you completed 13 across blows and 13 downward blows.

Anyway, the fact is that I completely missed the words SWORD, MACE, BOW, and LANCE hidden in plain sight, despite almost daily thinking there is some Connections category about Medieval warfare.

My first mistake today came by impulsively guessing that I was collecting the characters of some imaginary Pee-wee Herman-style children’s TV show — so I had STAR, RAINBOW, GRIMACE and TIME.

Admittedly, this would be a pretty terrible TV show — sales of Grimmace dolls would be very poor. Then, ignoring the fact that there was a similar category on Thursday, I thought BILLBOARD, MENU, HEADER and BANNER were printed items, before “one away” made me see PARTS OF A WEBSITE.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 4 April, game #663)

  • YELLOW: WHAT'S LEFTOVER BALANCE, DIFFERENCE, REMAINDER, REST
  • GREEN: CAR TRIP CRUISE, DRIVE, RIDE, SPIN
  • BLUE: BASEBALL VENUES DIAMOND, FIELD, PARK, STADIUM
  • PURPLE: COMPANIES WITH "E" REMOVED BAY, HARMONY, INK, TRADE

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Lexar Play Pro Micro SD Express card.

The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even out yet, but I already want to get my hands on this 1TB Micro SD Express card from Lexar
Cloak &amp; Dagger, Star Lord, Emma Frost, Rocket, Ultron and Black Panther pose at an extravagant gala

Marvel Rivals Season 2 release date, Emma Frost, and upcoming changes
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #1167)
Lexar Play Pro Micro SD Express card.
The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even out yet, but I already want to get my hands on this 1TB Micro SD Express card from Lexar
A very subtle image of money falling in front of Nvidia&#039;s HQ while GPUs pop out
Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price
The Canon EOS R7 camera sitting on a stone step
Canon EOS R7 Mark II rumored for 2025 with these significant upgrades – watch out Fujifilm
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
FBI, CISA warns of new Fast Flux DNS evasion being used by cyber gangs
A laptop with the Windows 11 desktop on screen, glowing, while on a work desk
Windows 11 is getting a very handy change to the taskbar, as Microsoft takes a leaf from Apple’s Mac playbook
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
NSA chief and US Cyber Command head ousted
Three Amazon Project Kuiper terminals on a blue background
Amazon's Starlink rival is ready for lift-off next week – and promises to give us satellite broadband 'later this year'
Apple iPad mini A17 Pro
The iPad mini could be the next Apple tablet to get an OLED display – and I think that makes perfect sense