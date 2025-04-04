NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)

News
By Contributions from published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #397).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… In it to win it

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • BACK
  • WORSE
  • COMB
  • WEEP
  • PEAT
  • GATE

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram?

Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 5th row

Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #398) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 398 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #398, are…

  • SWEEP
  • ROUT
  • RALLY
  • UPSET
  • COMEBACK
  • THREEPEAT
  • SPANGRAM: GAMECHANGERS
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 hints

I was at a football/soccer game last weekend where I was sat next to a very vociferous person who, it became increasingly clear, was attending his first live match.

I was able to deduce this by his random shouts of “come on our team” and "let's win this, guys". He was also quite drunk and I suspect he may have forgotten the names of the teams he was watching.

Anyway, faced with these sporting words I am in danger of sounding very similar to my noisy companion should I attempt to bluff out some quickly Googled content about the NBA Play-In tournament being particularly compelling this season. So I won’t.

Come on your team.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 4 April, game #397)

  • CONCRETE
  • HARDWOOD
  • LINOLEUM
  • LAMINATE
  • TERRAZZO
  • SPANGRAM: FLOORING

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #1167)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #397)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #664)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #1167)
Lexar Play Pro Micro SD Express card.
The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even out yet, but I already want to get my hands on this 1TB Micro SD Express card from Lexar
A very subtle image of money falling in front of Nvidia&#039;s HQ while GPUs pop out
Latest Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU rumor suggests good news and bad when it comes to price
The Canon EOS R7 camera sitting on a stone step
Canon EOS R7 Mark II rumored for 2025 with these significant upgrades – watch out Fujifilm
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
FBI, CISA warns of new Fast Flux DNS evasion being used by cyber gangs
A laptop with the Windows 11 desktop on screen, glowing, while on a work desk
Windows 11 is getting a very handy change to the taskbar, as Microsoft takes a leaf from Apple’s Mac playbook
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
NSA chief and US Cyber Command head ousted
Three Amazon Project Kuiper terminals on a blue background
Amazon's Starlink rival is ready for lift-off next week – and promises to give us satellite broadband 'later this year'
Apple iPad mini A17 Pro
The iPad mini could be the next Apple tablet to get an OLED display – and I think that makes perfect sense