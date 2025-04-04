NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, April 5 (game #398)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #397).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In it to win it

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BACK

WORSE

COMB

WEEP

PEAT

GATE

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #398) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #398) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #398, are…

SWEEP

ROUT

RALLY

UPSET

COMEBACK

THREEPEAT

SPANGRAM: GAMECHANGERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I was at a football/soccer game last weekend where I was sat next to a very vociferous person who, it became increasingly clear, was attending his first live match.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was able to deduce this by his random shouts of “come on our team” and "let's win this, guys". He was also quite drunk and I suspect he may have forgotten the names of the teams he was watching.

Anyway, faced with these sporting words I am in danger of sounding very similar to my noisy companion should I attempt to bluff out some quickly Googled content about the NBA Play-In tournament being particularly compelling this season. So I won’t.

Come on your team.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 4 April, game #397)

CONCRETE

HARDWOOD

LINOLEUM

LAMINATE

TERRAZZO

SPANGRAM: FLOORING