Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #397) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Step on it!

NYT Strands today (game #397) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MEAT

WOOD

TIRE

REAL

WHALE

MATE

NYT Strands today (game #397) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #396) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 7th row Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #397) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #397, are…

CONCRETE

HARDWOOD

LINOLEUM

LAMINATE

TERRAZZO

SPANGRAM: FLOORING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

The beauty of Strands is that it gets you thinking about things you wouldn’t normally think about, like today’s search for FLOORING.

There’s a town not far from where I live in London called Staines – they’ve rebranded as Staines-on-Thames because a) they think it sounds more classy than Staines and b) Sacha Baron Cohen based his character Ali G in the town and it’s not something they’re proud of.

What they are proud of, though, is that LINOLEUM made in Staines was once world-famous and was exported around the globe. What Carrara in southern Tuscanny is to marble, Staines in northwest Surrey is to solidified linseed oil. There is a beautiful statue in the city center of two men carrying a roll. A very rare example, in the UK at least, of a statue that honors working people instead of some major on a horse.

Despite my deep love for lino – and indeed CONCRETE (something my father used to tell me my head was made from) – I struggled with today’s search and needed a couple of hints to get me going. You could say I was floored.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

