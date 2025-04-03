NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #663)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 3 (game #662).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #663) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRIVE

PARK

HARMONY

BALANCE

DIAMOND

INK

REST

SPIN

DIFFERENCE

FIELD

CRUISE

BAY

RIDE

TRADE

STADIUM

REMAINDER

NYT Connections today (game #663) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The remains

The remains GREEN: Journey by road

Journey by road BLUE: Places for a home run

Places for a home run PURPLE: Missing a letter

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #663) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WHAT'S LEFTOVER

GREEN: CAR TRIP

BLUE: BASEBALL VENUES

PURPLE: COMPANIES WITH "E" REMOVED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #663) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #663, are…

YELLOW: WHAT'S LEFTOVER BALANCE, DIFFERENCE, REMAINDER, REST

BALANCE, DIFFERENCE, REMAINDER, REST GREEN: CAR TRIP CRUISE, DRIVE, RIDE, SPIN

CRUISE, DRIVE, RIDE, SPIN BLUE: BASEBALL VENUES DIAMOND, FIELD, PARK, STADIUM

DIAMOND, FIELD, PARK, STADIUM PURPLE: COMPANIES WITH "E" REMOVED BAY, HARMONY, INK, TRADE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

A muddle-through-somehow Connections today, with a great deal of shuffling.

My first mistake came from thinking HARMONY and BALANCE belong together. They do, but not when you shoehorn them with CRUISE and REST. Not sure what I was thinking there.

The first group I got was BASEBALL VENUES, but I didn’t get there before making another mistake by thinking that PARK and FIELD belonged with REST and BAY.

It was remembering that DIAMOND was also a feature of baseball that finally cleared my mind.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

