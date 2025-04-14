NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 15 (game #674)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 14 (game #673).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #674) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BELL

REFRAIN

SPEED

CHORUS

BRIDGE

HUBRIS

DARLING

HEARTS

HOOK

AVOID

HERO

CEASE

SPOONS

PAN

ABSTAIN

TRAGEDY

NYT Connections today (game #674) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Not involved

Not involved GREEN: Play with a deck

Play with a deck BLUE: Parts of a classic play

Parts of a classic play PURPLE: People in JM Barrie’s classic

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #674) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DESIST

GREEN: CARD GAMES

BLUE: ELEMENTS OF GREEK DRAMA

PURPLE: SECOND WORDS OF "PETER PAN" CHARACTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #674) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #674, are…

YELLOW: DESIST ABSTAIN, AVOID, CEASE, REFRAIN

ABSTAIN, AVOID, CEASE, REFRAIN GREEN: CARD GAMES BRIDGE, HEARTS, SPEED, SPOONS

BRIDGE, HEARTS, SPEED, SPOONS BLUE: ELEMENTS OF GREEK DRAMA CHORUS, HERO, HUBRIS, TRAGEDY

CHORUS, HERO, HUBRIS, TRAGEDY PURPLE: SECOND WORDS OF "PETER PAN" CHARACTERS BELL, DARLING, HOOK, PAN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I failed completely again, wasting a lot of time barking up the wrong trees.

After getting DESIST fairly easily I struggled with the remaining 12 words. I was convinced there was a group about songwriting with BRIDGE, HOOK and CHORUS all being key elements of a hit tune. Scrambling for the fourth word I included BELL and got the dreaded “groups of four” pop-up.

After another mistake, I switched to collecting a group associated with Peter Pan – PAN and HOOK were locks but I went down a dead-end route and thought we were looking for elements of a particular scene, so I included BELL and BRIDGE, all very tenuous.

With “one away” I really should have got the purple group, but I made the wrong choices and went for HERO and TRAGEDY.

Two defeats in a row is not a good look.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 14 April, game #673)

YELLOW: RESTRICT BLOCK, CHECK, DAM, STOP

BLOCK, CHECK, DAM, STOP GREEN: TICKETED EVENTS CONCERT, GAME, MOVIE, PLAY

CONCERT, GAME, MOVIE, PLAY BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME THE OREGON TRAIL

DYSENTERY, FORD, HUNT, OXEN

PURPLE: WHAT "FORD" MIGHT REFER TO ACTOR, CAR, DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT