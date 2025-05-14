Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, May 14 (game #703).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #704) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLUTE

MADRID

GROUNDS

ICE

ESTATE

POWDER

SEVILLE

FOUNDATION

BUTTERFLY

WORLD

REASON

CRUST

SLUSH

BASIS

BESS

DEAL

NYT Connections today (game #704) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Trust the process

Trust the process GREEN: It covers mountains

It covers mountains BLUE: Partial names of famous scores

Partial names of famous scores PURPLE: Precede with word that rhymes with “meal”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #704) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RATIONALE

GREEN: TYPES OF SNOW

BLUE: LAST WORDS OF FAMOUS OPERA TITLES

PURPLE: REAL ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #704) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #704, are…

YELLOW: RATIONALE BASIS, FOUNDATION, GROUNDS, REASON

BASIS, FOUNDATION, GROUNDS, REASON GREEN: TYPES OF SNOW CRUST, ICE, POWDER, SLUSH

CRUST, ICE, POWDER, SLUSH BLUE: LAST WORDS OF FAMOUS OPERA TITLES BESS, BUTTERFLY, FLUTE, SEVILLE

BESS, BUTTERFLY, FLUTE, SEVILLE PURPLE: REAL ___ DEAL, ESTATE, MADRID, WORLD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Seeing two Spanish cities in the grid of 16 words immediately threw me and it wasn’t until the final two groups that I dismissed the possibility of them being part of the same group – even though the Connections spider senses knew that they weren’t.

For RATIONALE, I thought we were looking for construction terms, but I was happy to get the right four words regardless.

TYPES OF SNOW was easier, but I will admit that although I knew SEVILLE, BUTTERFLY and FLUTE were all LAST WORDS OF FAMOUS OPERA TITLES (Barber of Seville, Madame Butterfly and Magic Flute) I wasn’t thinking about Porgy when I added BESS.

I am annoyed that I didn’t get REAL ____, especially as it included Spanish football team Real Madrid – the REAL in their case meaning Royal rather than genuine.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, May 14, game #703)

YELLOW: ABSORB USING CAPILLARY ACTION DRAW, PULL, SUCK, WICK

DRAW, PULL, SUCK, WICK GREEN: GREEK PREFIXES HYPER, KILO, META, NEO

HYPER, KILO, META, NEO BLUE: TITULAR TALKING ANIMALS OF FILM BABE, BOLT, DUMBO, TED

BABE, BOLT, DUMBO, TED PURPLE: STARTING WITH SILENT LETTERS GNOME, KNEE, MNEMONIC, PSYCHE