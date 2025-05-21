Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, May 21 (game #710).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #711) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ASTERISK

SHREK

BRIDGE TROLL

POOL

HULK

SPHINX

CATCH

GRINCH

RIDDLER

ELPHABA

OBELISK

STRINGS

CAPITOL

CONDITION

MAD HATTER

MALL

NYT Connections today (game #711) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: One more thing…

One more thing… GREEN: It’s not easy being…

It’s not easy being… BLUE: As seen in the capital

As seen in the capital PURPLE: Presenters of puzzles

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #711) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FINE PRINT

GREEN: CHARACTERS WITH GREEN SKIN

BLUE: FEATURES OF THE NATIONAL MALL IN D.C.

PURPLE: FAMOUS RIDDLE-GIVERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #711) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #711, are…

YELLOW: FINE PRINT ASTERISK, CATCH, CONDITION, STRINGS

ASTERISK, CATCH, CONDITION, STRINGS GREEN: CHARACTERS WITH GREEN SKIN ELPHABA, GRINCH, HULK, SHREK

ELPHABA, GRINCH, HULK, SHREK BLUE: FEATURES OF THE NATIONAL MALL IN D.C. CAPITOL, MALL, OBELISK, POOL

CAPITOL, MALL, OBELISK, POOL PURPLE: FAMOUS RIDDLE-GIVERS BRIDGE TROLL, MAD HATTER, RIDDLER, SPHINX

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Not my best day. I immediately thought that we had a group about CHARACTERS WITH GREEN SKIN, but only knew three for sure. Thinking that the category might extend beyond skin I added RIDDLER to GRINCH, HULK and SHREK because of his green suit.

Using the tried and trusted technique of picking something that I had never seen or heard of before, I added ELPHABA, whom I now know is a character from Wicked, which I should have known as I’ve paid good money to see the stage musical.

My second, on reflection, very dumb mistake was creating the FEATURES OF THE NATIONAL MALL IN D.C. group with the addition of SPHINX.

In my defence, Cleopatra’s Needle is a big obelisk in London, so I thought there might be some nod to ancient civilization among the US capital too. Oh well, I got there eventually.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, May 21, game #710)

YELLOW: PROHIBIT, AS ENTRY BAR, BLOCK, DENY, REFUSE

BAR, BLOCK, DENY, REFUSE GREEN: FOLDERS ON A MAC DESKTOP, MUSIC, PICTURES, TRASH

DESKTOP, MUSIC, PICTURES, TRASH BLUE: MEDICINE FORMATS CREAM, PATCH, SPRAY, TABLET

CREAM, PATCH, SPRAY, TABLET PURPLE: THINGS THAT OPEN LIKE A CLAM CLAM, COMPACT, LAPTOP, WAFFLE IRON