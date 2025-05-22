Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, May 22 (game #711).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #712) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STONE

FIBER

MARBLE

EYELINER

BLOWOUT

MAKEUP

POUND

BASH

NATURE

GLASSES

BLAST

DRAM

NEBULA

OUNCE

CHARACTER

RAVE

NYT Connections today (game #712) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Going large

Going large GREEN: Your disposition

Your disposition BLUE: UK measurements

UK measurements PURPLE: Feline style

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #712) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUITE THE PARTY

GREEN: ONE'S CONSTITUTION

BLUE: BRITISH IMPERIAL UNITS OF WEIGHT

PURPLE: WHAT "CAT'S EYE" CAN BE USED TO DESCRIBE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #712) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #712, are…

YELLOW: QUITE THE PARTY BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE

BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE GREEN: ONE'S CONSTITUTION CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE

CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE BLUE: BRITISH IMPERIAL UNITS OF WEIGHT DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE

DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE PURPLE: WHAT "CAT'S EYE" CAN BE USED TO DESCRIBE EYELINER, GLASSES, MARBLE, NEBULA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

BRITISH IMPERIAL UNITS OF WEIGHT is something some people in the UK get bizarrely exercised over – or at least they did about 20 years ago, when greengrocers feared that measuring potatoes in kilograms would lead to the collapse of society, and bar owners fretted over serving 700ml of lager instead of a pint.

For people like this, accepting the metric system was tantamount to surrendering to Hitler, Napoleon and Julius Caesar.

Years on we remain in a weird limbo where things are measured in both British imperial and metric, where some people think they weigh 15 STONE and other people think they weigh 95kg. A similar inertia over the metric system exists in the US, but unlike the UK it’s not tied up in ONE’S CONSTITUTION.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of MARBLE in WHAT "CAT'S EYE" CAN BE USED TO DESCRIBE puzzled me initially, as I was thinking of the marble stone rather than the marble game.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

