SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #713) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WALKER

JET

STROLLER

JOGGER

NET

HOOKS

RANGER

MONITOR

BUTLER

MET

BOTTLE

SLACK

GAY

CAPRI

JEAN

BIB

NYT Connections today (game #713) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stuff for little ones

Stuff for little ones GREEN: Add a letter for popular trousers

Add a letter for popular trousers BLUE: Big Apple players

Big Apple players PURPLE: Famous female writers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #713) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BABY GEAR

GREEN: KINDS OF PANTS MINUS "S"

BLUE: NEW YORK SPORTS TEAM MEMBERS

PURPLE: BLACK WOMEN AUTHORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #713) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #713, are…

YELLOW: BABY GEAR BIB, BOTTLE, MONITOR, STROLLER

BIB, BOTTLE, MONITOR, STROLLER GREEN: KINDS OF PANTS MINUS "S" CAPRI, JEAN, JOGGER, SLACK

CAPRI, JEAN, JOGGER, SLACK BLUE: NEW YORK SPORTS TEAM MEMBERS JET, MET, NET, RANGER

JET, MET, NET, RANGER PURPLE: BLACK WOMEN AUTHORS BUTLER, GAY, HOOKS, WALKER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I’m sure I wasn’t alone in toying with JOGGER, STROLLER, and WALKER – which in my mind are all varieties of baby buggy. Fortunately I didn’t find a fourth option so I switched focus.

Even though I’m in the UK and do not follow US sports, the branding of many teams is global and it’s probably easier to get jerseys for the METS, JETS, NETS and RANGERS in London than in some US cities. So the blue group was easy to see – easier than the purple group, which contained several BLACK WOMEN AUTHORS that I was ignorant of.

Fortunately by this point I’d connected KINDS OF PANTS MINUS “S” and BABY GEAR.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, May 23, game #712)

YELLOW: QUITE THE PARTY BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE

BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE GREEN: ONE'S CONSTITUTION CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE

CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE BLUE: BRITISH IMPERIAL UNITS OF WEIGHT DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE

DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE PURPLE: WHAT "CAT'S EYE" CAN BE USED TO DESCRIBE EYELINER, GLASSES, MARBLE, NEBULA