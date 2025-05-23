Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, May 23 (game #446).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #447) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Flights of fancy

NYT Strands today (game #447) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STOP

STOOP

POOT

CLOP

CLAWS

COOL

NYT Strands today (game #447) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #447) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 2nd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #447) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #447, are…

CHAMPAGNE

PILLOW

LEGROOM

PRIVACY

TOWELETTE

SPANGRAM: FIRST CLASS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I flew FIRST CLASS once when the friend I was traveling with managed to get us an upgrade. It was very much like that episode of The Simpsons when Homer discovers that there is a secret world that only beautiful people are allowed entry to.

I spent the entire flight feeling like an imposter. An imposter who was enjoying eating lobster and shrimps with fine CHAMPAGNE, of course.

Another time, the Icelandic tourist board bumped me up to business class, which was thrilling news except I got stuck in security and missed the flight and then got downgraded back down to coach. It was frustrating but I enjoyed the momentary “flight of fancy”, feeling like an important businessperson even though I didn’t get to enjoy the perks of being an important businessperson. I know my place.

Anyway, I digress. A straightforward search today and a reminder of the small things that make a big difference when it comes to comfort.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

