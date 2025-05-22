Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, May 22 (game #445).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #446) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The musical fruit

NYT Strands today (game #446) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEGIN

DINT

LANE

BAIT

DINK

REEK

NYT Strands today (game #446) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #446) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #446) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #446, are…

FAVA

KIDNEY

BLACK

GREEN

NAVY

CANNELLINI

SPANGRAM: BEAN SALAD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The biggest challenge today was working out how to spell CANNELLINI. Other than that, this was one of the fastest games of Strands I’ve ever played – maybe because I eat so many beans.

I immediately knew what we were looking for from the theme “the musical fruit” as, well, beans do have a reputation of causing people to perform a few bum notes. The way to avoid this is to use dry beans that have been soaked overnight in a pinch of salt, but that’s quite a palaver if you’re just a casual BEAN SALAD chomper.

As to the argument over the classification of beans, the answer is that technically, beans are a type of fruit, specifically a legume. However, they are often categorized as vegetables and you’re unlikely to find them hanging out with bananas.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

