Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, June 24 (game #478).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #479) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Worth the splurge

NYT Strands today (game #479) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DOOM

SCONE

MENU

BEND

FURY

TILE

NYT Strands today (game #479) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #479) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #479) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #479, are…

WATCH

HANDBAG

JEWELRY

PERFUME

CONVERTIBLE

SPANGRAM: LUXURY GOODS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Not much of a stretch today, with all the words hiding in plain sight with minimal twists. The biggest surprise was the very rare sight of a spangram that started at the top and ended at the side.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Worth the splurge” immediately had me thinking about family vacations, which are nearly always worth spending your hard-earned cash on. Instead, after finding WATCH and HANDBAG it became obvious we were looking for the standard array of LUXURY GOODS.

The thing all the items we were searching for today have in common is that they are all non essential and that cheaper versions of all of them are readily available, although with the exception of PERFUME all can be justified as splurge-worthy as they do not depreciate at the same rate as those cheaper versions (that’s what we tell ourselves anyway).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, June 24, game #478)

FLAXSEED

PROBIOTIC

CALCIUM

ZINC

MAGNESIUM

SPANGRAM: SUPPLEMENTS