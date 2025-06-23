Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, June 23 (game #477).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #478) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Healthful helpers

NYT Strands today (game #478) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TIDE

FAXES

SEED

PLUM

CLAIM

STOP

NYT Strands today (game #478) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #478) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #478) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #478, are…

FLAXSEED

PROBIOTIC

CALCIUM

ZINC

MAGNESIUM

SPANGRAM: SUPPLEMENTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a bit of a mixed bag, with the selection of SUPPLEMENTS combining vitamins, live microorganisms and seeds into a group that could be labelled 'Things that you get in foods you buy to make you more healthy'.

I don't generally take any supplements, mostly because I seem to be incapable of actually looking after myself health-wise. I know that CALCIUM is important for bones, and PROBIOTICS can help the gut, but I don't entirely know what MAGNESIUM, ZINC and FLAXSEED do.

Still, I didn't need to know that in order to solve today's Strands, which was rather simple once I'd found FLAXSEED in the top left of the grid.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

