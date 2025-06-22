Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, June 22 (game #476).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #477) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Breaking up the band

NYT Strands today (game #477) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PAGE

TICK

SPLAT

PRAM

SACK

SCAM

NYT Strands today (game #477) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #477) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #477) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #477, are…

CHEAP

TRICK

TALKING

HEADS

SMASHING

PUMPKINS

SPANGRAM: ROCK GROUPS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's Strands took me to my happy place, given that I was a music journalist for years in the 2000s and spend a lot of time at concerts or on Spotify in my free time.

All three of the 'broken up' bands here have made it on to playlists of mine; I never got to see TALKING HEADS, but have seen David Byrne live, playing their songs, and can recommend that anyone who gets the chance does the same thing.

SMASHING PUMPKINS also play a part in one of the greatest of all Simpsons episodes, Homerpalooza, in which the band's frontman introduces himself with the words 'Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins' and Homer replies 'Homer Simpson, smiling politely.' It works better in context, honest.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

