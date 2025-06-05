Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, June 5 (game #725).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #726) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CONVENTION

REPORTER

SHADOWBOXER

CRIMINAL

STANDARD

NEWSHOUND

PHOTOGRAPHER

ROUTINE

EDITOR

REGULAR

TRENDSETTER

DRAWBACK

SWINDLE

SNICKERDOODLE

COLUMNIST

COMMON

NYT Connections today (game #726) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: New York Times employees

New York Times employees GREEN: Nothing unusual

Nothing unusual BLUE: There’s pros and there’s…?

There’s pros and there’s…? PURPLE: Canines

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #726) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NEWSPAPER JOBS

GREEN: EVERYDAY

BLUE: WHAT "CON" MIGHT MEAN

PURPLE: ENDING WITH KINDS OF DOGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #726) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #726, are…

YELLOW: NEWSPAPER JOBS COLUMNIST, EDITOR, PHOTOGRAPHER, REPORTER

COLUMNIST, EDITOR, PHOTOGRAPHER, REPORTER GREEN: EVERYDAY COMMON, REGULAR, ROUTINE, STANDARD

COMMON, REGULAR, ROUTINE, STANDARD BLUE: WHAT "CON" MIGHT MEAN CONVENTION, CRIMINAL, DRAWBACK, SWINDLE

CONVENTION, CRIMINAL, DRAWBACK, SWINDLE PURPLE: ENDING WITH KINDS OF DOGS NEWSHOUND, SHADOWBOXER, SNICKERDOODLE, TRENDSETTER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

My only mistake today was including NEWSHOUND rather than PHOTOGRAPHER among the list of NEWSPAPER JOBS. I can see now that it was a trap, but my thinking was that the other possibilities were all about words rather than images.

Making this mistake did, however, throw open the ENDING WITH KINDS OF DOGS group as I spotted setter (TRENDSETTER) and boxer (SHADDOWBOXER) along with hound.

From here the green EVERYDAY group was easy to pull together – you could almost say it was ROUTINE, which was fortunate as the blue group was today’s most tricky, although obvious in the aftermath of a completed game.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

