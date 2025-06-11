Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, June 11 (game #731).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #732) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BOWLING

WRESTLING

MISSING

DISHING

SPOONING

SIRING

BUZZING

SEWING

LORDING

SPILLING

HUGGING

DOCTORING

SNUGGLING

ACUPUNCTURING

WHISPERING

CUDDLING

NYT Connections today (game #732) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Two become one

Two become one GREEN: Tittle tattling

Tittle tattling BLUE: Think words that rhyme with weedle and sin

Think words that rhyme with weedle and sin PURPLE: Begin with honorifics

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #732) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GETTING COZY

GREEN: GOSSIPING

BLUE: ENGAGING IN AN ACTIVITY WITH PINS OR NEEDLES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #732) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #732, are…

YELLOW: GETTING COZY CUDDLING, HUGGING, SNUGGLING, SPOONING

CUDDLING, HUGGING, SNUGGLING, SPOONING GREEN: GOSSIPING BUZZING, DISHING, SPILLING, WHISPERING

BUZZING, DISHING, SPILLING, WHISPERING BLUE: ENGAGING IN AN ACTIVITY WITH PINS OR NEEDLES ACUPUNCTURING, BOWLING, SEWING, WRESTLING

ACUPUNCTURING, BOWLING, SEWING, WRESTLING PURPLE: STARTING WITH TITLES DOCTORING, LORDING, MISSING, SIRING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

All of the _ING words in the grid made for a very baffling game today, but a couple of the groups were also designed to confuse.

GETTING COZY was elementary enough, but I struggled to put together the green group.

Correctly thinking it was about GOSSIPING, I included DOCTORING as I think of this as a phrase about making things up, which is what most gossip is (invented by PRs to benefit their client or by journalists to benefit their numbers).

On my second go at it I included BUZZING only because of the vaguely gossipy Buzzfeed website, not because I’d ever heard of the term buzzing. Every day’s a school day.

Next, I knew that ACUPUNCTURING and SEWING were linked and saw the connection with BOWLING pins, but it wasn’t until the game was long over that I realized why WRESTLING was part of the group, thanks to the many different types of pin moves from the Gannosuke Clutch to the Oklahoma Roll (yes, I am looking at Wikipedia).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, June 11, game #731)

YELLOW: BOAST BLUSTER, CROW, SHOW OFF, STRUT

BLUSTER, CROW, SHOW OFF, STRUT GREEN: ARC-SHAPED THINGS BANANA, EYEBROW, FLIGHT PATH, RAINBOW

BANANA, EYEBROW, FLIGHT PATH, RAINBOW BLUE: CEREAL MASCOTS COUNT, ELVES, LEPRECHAUN, ROOSTER

COUNT, ELVES, LEPRECHAUN, ROOSTER PURPLE: WAYS TO DENOTE A CITATION ASTERISK, DAGGER, NUMBER, PARENS