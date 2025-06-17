Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, June 17 (game #737).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #738) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SMACK

BARM

PEA

WET

RANKLE

ASTRONAUT

GRAY

WHALE

COLD

COFFEE

RIGHT

SHIP

EXACTLY

WINDY

LEAR

DEAD

NYT Connections today (game #738) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Got an umbrella?

Got an umbrella? GREEN: Completely true

Completely true BLUE: Found within or formed from a specific word

Found within or formed from a specific word PURPLE: 'Slip' could be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #738) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: QUALITIES OF A RAINY DAY

QUALITIES OF A RAINY DAY GREEN: SQUARELY

SQUARELY BLUE: CONTENTS OF A POD

CONTENTS OF A POD PURPLE: BODY PART PLUS A STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #738) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #738, are…

YELLOW: QUALITIES OF A RAINY DAY COLD, GRAY, WET, WINDY

COLD, GRAY, WET, WINDY GREEN: SQUARELY DEAD, EXACTLY, RIGHT, SMACK

DEAD, EXACTLY, RIGHT, SMACK BLUE: CONTENTS OF A POD ASTRONAUT, COFFEE, PEA, WHALE

ASTRONAUT, COFFEE, PEA, WHALE PURPLE: BODY PART PLUS A STARTING LETTER BARM, LEAR, RANKLE, SHIP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Hi all, it's Marc on Connections duty today, back for a few days while Johnny goes on a well-earned vacation.

I stared at the board for at least five minutes before finding anything today; there was simply nothing that appeared to go together. Well, that's not entirely true – there were several options that had two or three words, for instance WINDY, WET and COLD for 'weather types' or EXACTLY and RIGHT for 'Correct'.

Eventually, I tried to let my mind think a little more freely, and placed DEAD and SMACK with EXACTLY and RIGHT in order to make a group that ended up being SQUARELY.

With green done, I looked again and tried to think in a devious NYT way. SHIP contained the word 'hip' within in and BARM the word 'arm', so that seemed plausible. A few seconds later I'd added RANKLE ('ankle') and LEAR ('ear') and was delighted when that turned purple.

That only left two groups, including the supposedly easiest yellow. I returned to that weather group, all three of which were still left on the board, and this time added GRAY to make my final group. Blue, which was unsolved by me, ended up being CONTENTS OF A POD, which I'm not sure I would ever have got.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, June 17, game #737)

YELLOW: THINGS TO BOOK FOR A VACATION CAR, FLIGHT, HOTEL, TOUR

CAR, FLIGHT, HOTEL, TOUR GREEN: METTLE FIGHT, GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT

FIGHT, GRIT, RESOLVE, SPIRIT BLUE: BAD THINGS FOR A WEBSITE TO DO FREEZE, GLITCH, QUIT, TIMEOUT

FREEZE, GLITCH, QUIT, TIMEOUT PURPLE: FIGURES IN CLASSIC DISNEY ANIMATED FILMS ELEPHANT, FAWN, MARIONETTE, MOUSE