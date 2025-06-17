Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, June 17 (game #471).

NYT Strands today (game #472) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Down time

NYT Strands today (game #472) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHOW

BOWL

HOWL

ELBOW

LOOM

GLOOM

NYT Strands today (game #472) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #472) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #472) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #472, are…

BLUE

GLOOMY

TEARY

DOLEFUL

WOEBEGONE

MELANCHOLY

SPANGRAM: SADNESS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Hi all, it's Marc here, back for a few days while Johnny takes a well-earned break.

Everyone experiences a bit of SADNESS from time to time, and in my case it really hit me during the Covid pandemic in 2020. I suspect I'm far from alone in that respect, and went through most of the emotions in today's Strands, from BLUE to GLOOMY to MELANCHOLY.

That didn't make it any easier to solve the puzzle, admittedly; this was a tricky one from start to finish. I needed a hint to get the first one, BLUE, then together with the theme clue of 'Down time' was able to establish what the concept was.

SADNESS, the spangram, was an easy spot but after that I had to work for every word, and needed another hint for the impossibly complicated WOEBEGONE.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

