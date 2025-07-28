- Elden Ring Nightreign is finally getting a proper duos mode this week
- The update drops on July 30, along with numerous quality-of-life changes
- The latest round of Everdark Sovereign fights also arrives on July 31
The clouds part and the heavens shine through this week, as Elden Ring Nightreign is finally set to get one of its most heavily requested features, duo expeditions, in this week's update.
Announced via the official Elden Ring X / Twitter account, the update is set to land on July 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Duo expeditions will finally let groups of two queue into a game, without the need to carry along a third random player.
A proper duos mode initially wasn't planned for Elden Ring Nightreign, but following feedback, developer FromSoftware initially confirmed a duos mode would arrive at a later date shortly after launch.
We unfortunately don't have any details on how Nightreign will be balanced to support a party of two. Though after launch, solo expeditions were made much more manageable in a patch that reduced enemy health, boosted rune acquisition, and applied buffs unique to solo playthroughs. It's likely we'll see a halfway house between solo and full-squad expeditions here, then.
Duo expeditions aren't the only thing to look forward to in this week's patch, though. Players can also expect some quality-of-life features. In a follow-up post, the official Elden Ring X / Twitter account confirmed Relic filtering is getting a much-needed overhaul, with players now able to sort and search for Relics to a more granular degree.
Finally, FromSoftware has confirmed that the latest round of Everdark Sovereign bosses (even harder versions of the existing Nightlords) is set to arrive on July 31. These will be Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog.
