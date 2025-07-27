Samsung’s 61.44TB BM1743, its highest-capacity SSD to date, typically sells for $7,500, but it's currently listed on ServerSupply for $5,950, but with available discounts the final price drops to $5,593.

This brings the cost to under $0.09 per gigabyte, making it one of the best $/GB values in the ultra-high-capacity PCIe Gen5 category.

The drive is a 2.5-inch U.2 model built for read-intensive workloads. It features a PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe interface, QLC V-NAND flash, and high sustained throughput.

Add an adapter

Read speeds top out at 14,200MBps, with write speeds reaching 2,100MBps.

Random performance peaks at 850,000 IOPS for reads and 30,000 IOPS for writes. Latency is 150 microseconds for reads and 30 microseconds for writes.

It’s rated for 0.26 drive writes per day and supports 29,153TB of total endurance.

Features include TCG Opal 2.0 encryption, AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, enhanced power-loss protection, and full end-to-end data path integrity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The SSD also includes static and dynamic wear leveling, plus support for advanced S.M.A.R.T. monitoring.

Power requirements are high. Read operations draw 23.8 watts, writes consume 24.7 watts, and idle power use is listed at 5 watts.

Despite being designed for enterprise systems, the BM1743 can be used with standard PCs and laptops via a USB adapter, making it a good choice for power users, creators, and developers (with pretty deep pockets) who need large, fast storage without building a server.

Products like the Sabrent EC-U2SA allow users to connect U.2 SSDs over USB 3.2. This adapter includes a 12V/2A power supply to handle high draw, supports TRIM and UASP, and works with both Windows and macOS.

The adapter is currently available to buy on Amazon for $34.99, down from its usual $59.99.

The SSD’s listed price on ServerSupply is $5,950, but a 5% discount is automatically applied at checkout and an additional 1% is available when using the retailer’s mobile app, bringing the final price to $5,593.