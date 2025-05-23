Solidigm’s monster 122.88TB D5-P5336 SSD is now officially available

It's designed to meet demands of modern hyperscale data infrastructure

Initial estimates suggested $14,000, but you can order it for "just" $12,399

Originally announced in November 2024, the 122.88TB model of Solidigm’s D5-P5336 SSD has officially gone on sale.

If you’ve ever wondered how much one of these giant-capacity SSDs might set you back, the answer is: maybe not quite as much as you’d expect, as although early estimates placed its price close to $14,000, but you can actually pick up the drive from Tech-America for a much more affordable $12,399.

Obviously, this isn’t a drive for your typical PC rig - it uses a PCIe 4.0 interface and comes in U.2 (available now) and E1.L (expected later this year) form factors. It’s aimed at enterprise storage environments handling large-scale AI, machine learning, and data-intensive workloads.

Longer lasting QLC

The drive is built with 192-layer QLC NAND. With endurance rated at 0.60 drive writes per day and a total of 134.3 petabytes written over five years, the 122.88TB model is designed to last longer than earlier QLC offerings.

Solidigm, a US-based subsidiary of SK Hynix, reportedly tested the drive under extreme conditions. Running 32KB random writes at full load, the drive operated continuously for five years and retained around 5 percent of its life.

Performance claims include up to 930,000 IOPS for 4K random reads and 7.4GBps for sequential reads.

Solidigm markets its large SSD as a solution to space and power constraints in data centers, claiming that replacing traditional hybrid systems with its all-QLC drives could reduce rack usage from nine to one and cut power consumption by around 90 percent.

The drive joins other high-capacity SSDs announced in 2024, including models from Phison, Samsung, and Western Digital. Phison’s SSD supports PCIe Gen5 and offers faster peak throughput, though the D5-P5336 delivers a higher endurance rating and greater storage density.