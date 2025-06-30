If I wanted to save my entire 4K collection, I'd probably buy this spacious $5550 Samsung 61.44TB SSD
This SSD isn't cheap, but there are massive savings to be had right now
You probably don’t need 61.44TB of storage, especially not in a single drive, but if you're someone with an overflowing 4K collection or run a high-volume workflow, the Samsung BM1743 is definitely worth a look.
It’s an internal SSD that packs huge capacity and fast read speeds into a small, server-grade package.
Normally priced at $7,500, it’s currently listed at $6,150 on ServerSupply, which is already a 22% discount. Add a 5% checkout discount, and the price drops to $5,557.50. If you order through the ServerSupply mobile app, there's another 1% off on top. That’s still a major investment, but for those who need this much space, it's almost a bargain.
The Samsung BM1743 61.44TB SSD is now $1,942.50 off, bringing the price down to $5,557.50 with stacked discounts. It features PCIe 5.0 x4 support, 14,200MB/s read speed, and 2.5-inch U.2 form factor. Built with QLC V-NAND, it includes AES 256-bit encryption, power-loss protection, and 2.5 million hour MTBF. It's ideal for professionals needing huge internal storage for media libraries, backups, or archival tasks in demanding read-heavy environments.
That pricing certainly undercuts Solidigm's rival 61.44TB SSD which will set you back $6,841.12 on PCNation.
The BM1743 is built with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and uses a 2.5-inch U.2 form factor. It offers up to 14,200MB/s read speed and 2,100MB/s write speed. That balance makes it better for read-heavy tasks like large file access, archival work, or direct media playback.
It uses QLC V-NAND and includes features like end-to-end data protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and power-loss protection.
Power draw is high, with write operations using nearly 25W. If we’re honest, it's not a consumer drive, and it demands the right setup.
Endurance is rated at 29,153TB written, though the 0.26 DWPD figure confirms that it’s meant more for storage than for constant rewriting.
It’s also rated for long-term durability, with a 2.5 million hour MTBF and shock resistance up to 1,500G.
Temperature handling spans from 0 to 70°C during use, with wide humidity tolerance. All that makes it well suited for data centers or serious professional builds.
For most setups, this SSD is probably excessive, but for the rare few who want to consolidate massive libraries or build extreme storage machines, it’s a great option at a lower-than-usual price.
- While you're at it, take a look at our roundup of the best SSDs you can buy right now, as well as the fastest SSDs and fastest external SSDs.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.