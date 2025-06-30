If I wanted to save my entire 4K collection, I'd probably buy this spacious $5550 Samsung 61.44TB SSD

You probably don’t need 61.44TB of storage, especially not in a single drive, but if you're someone with an overflowing 4K collection or run a high-volume workflow, the Samsung BM1743 is definitely worth a look.

It’s an internal SSD that packs huge capacity and fast read speeds into a small, server-grade package.

Normally priced at $7,500, it’s currently listed at $6,150 on ServerSupply, which is already a 22% discount. Add a 5% checkout discount, and the price drops to $5,557.50. If you order through the ServerSupply mobile app, there's another 1% off on top. That’s still a major investment, but for those who need this much space, it's almost a bargain.

Samsung 61.44TB BM1743 SSD: $7,500 at serversupply.com The Samsung BM1743 61.44TB SSD is now $1,942.50 off, bringing the price down to $5,557.50 with stacked discounts. It features PCIe 5.0 x4 support, 14,200MB/s read speed, and 2.5-inch U.2 form factor. Built with QLC V-NAND, it includes AES 256-bit encryption, power-loss protection, and 2.5 million hour MTBF. It's ideal for professionals needing huge internal storage for media libraries, backups, or archival tasks in demanding read-heavy environments.

That pricing certainly undercuts Solidigm's rival 61.44TB SSD which will set you back $6,841.12 on PCNation.

The BM1743 is built with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and uses a 2.5-inch U.2 form factor. It offers up to 14,200MB/s read speed and 2,100MB/s write speed. That balance makes it better for read-heavy tasks like large file access, archival work, or direct media playback.

It uses QLC V-NAND and includes features like end-to-end data protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and power-loss protection.

Power draw is high, with write operations using nearly 25W. If we’re honest, it's not a consumer drive, and it demands the right setup.

Endurance is rated at 29,153TB written, though the 0.26 DWPD figure confirms that it’s meant more for storage than for constant rewriting.

It’s also rated for long-term durability, with a 2.5 million hour MTBF and shock resistance up to 1,500G.

Temperature handling spans from 0 to 70°C during use, with wide humidity tolerance. All that makes it well suited for data centers or serious professional builds.

For most setups, this SSD is probably excessive, but for the rare few who want to consolidate massive libraries or build extreme storage machines, it’s a great option at a lower-than-usual price.