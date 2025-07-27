Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, July 27 (game #511).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #512) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Inch by inch, row by row

NYT Strands today (game #512) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MORPH

BLEED

PURE

SHARP

PHASE

ROAST

NYT Strands today (game #512) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #512) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #512) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #512, are…

GROW

SEED

RIPEN

HARVEST

BLOSSOM

SPROUT

SPANGRAM: VEGETABLE GARDEN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Two notable things about today’s word search. Firstly, I don’t think I have ever seen so many five-letter non-game words lurking on the grid. Secondly, a return to whopping great long spangrams.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 15-letter yellow snake that revealed VEGETABLE GARDEN didn’t make today’s game any easier, which is what usually happens when we have a long spangram. In fact it was satisfyingly tricky despite being obvious what we were looking for.

GROW I found easily enough but a lack of patience and that rich harvest of non-game words tempted me into claiming a hint. This same lack of patience is possibly why I like the idea of having a veggie garden, but my talents lay in killing plants rather than growing them.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, July 27, game #511)

STUDY

EXAMINE

SURVEY

WEIGH

INSPECT

SCRUTINIZE

SPANGRAM: ANALYSIS