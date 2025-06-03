Elden Ring Nightreign has sold more than 3.5 million copies as devs confirm DLC and two player mode

DLC and two player support is coming to Elden Ring Nightreign

This was confirmed by FromSoftware in a recent social media post

The studio also revealed that the game has sold more than 3.5 million units

Elden Ring Nightreign developer FromSoftware has confirmed that the game will receive a two-player mode later this year.

The news comes from a recent post by the studio's Japanese-language X / Twitter account, which also revealed that the game had sold more than 3.5 million units.

"The total number of copies shipped worldwide for Elden Ring Nightreign has exceeded 3.5 million. Thank you to everyone who has been playing," the post, which we have machine translated, read.

"We will continue to provide post-launch support, including DLC ​​scheduled for release this year, as well as adding a two player mode," it continued.

The news of an incoming two player mode will likely come as a great relief for some. Currently, Elden Ring Nightreign only supports matches of one or three players. This unusual number makes it a little tricky to team up with friends, as you need get two people who own the game online and ready to play at the same time.

When you factor in the lack of cross-platform matchmaking, it can really limit your ability to play when you want to.

The announcement of some downloadable content (DLC) is significant too. Given the online nature of the game, it seems fair to expect that it will receive a number of updates and additions in the following weeks and months.

Finally, the post concluded by stating that "we plan to release enhanced versions of the existing 'Kings of the Night' from this month onwards, so we hope you will continue to enjoy the game."

It's a little unclear what this means, though it will likely be an updated version of some of the game's existing bosses.

If you're keen on trying the game before this new content arrives, Elden Ring Nightreign is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.