Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods was originally meant to be Switch game but then FromSoftware was 'approached by Nintendo with talk of Switch 2'

Nintendo was "very interested" in making the game a reality

The Duskbloods
(Image credit: FromSoftware)
  • The Duskbloods was originally being developed for the original Switch
  • FromSoftware was approached by Nintendo "with talk of Switch 2"
  • The Switch 2's new online features also allowed FromSoftware "to stay as true to the original vision as possible"

FromSoftware has revealed that its Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive title, The Duskbloods, was originally being developed as an original Switch game.

One of the biggest surprises of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was, without a doubt, the announcement of The Duskbloods. It's not launching until 2026, but a new Creator’s Voice interview with director Hidetaka Miyazaki has offered new insight about the game and how it became a Nintendo exclusive in the first place.

According to Miyazaki, the multiplayer game was being made by a small team for the Switch before it eventually shifted to being developed for the Switch 2, allowing the studio to take advantage of the console's new hardware.

"A while back, we had the opportunity to meet with Nintendo to discuss ideas, and during this discussion, we presented a rough outline for The Duskbloods," Miyazaki said.

"It was still very bare-bones at the time—more a loose string of ideas than a proper presentation. The concept itself was different from anything we had done before, and Nintendo seemed very interested in helping make it a reality. So that’s when the project kicked off."

"At first it was being worked on by a small team as a title for Nintendo Switch," he continued. "However just as the game started to take shape, we were approached by Nintendo with talk of Switch 2, which led us to revamp our development path with this new hardware in mind."

Miyazaki added that Switch 2's new online features also allowed FromSoftware "to stay as true to the original vision as possible, which was very good news for us."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99, with preorders scheduled to open on April 8.

It was also announced that Elden Ring will be coming to the console this year alongside some new Switch 2 exclusive titles like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

