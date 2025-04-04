Why is Nintendo Switch 2 so expensive? Analysts think the price of the console isn't the problem as software becomes a 'much harder sell'

News
By published

US tariffs are just one piece of the puzzle

an image of the Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Industry analysts have weighed in on Nintendo Switch 2's controversial pricing
  • Hardware prices are in line with expectations, but software is a concern
  • Analysts are saying that US tariffs are just one part of the problem

The pricing model of the Nintendo Switch 2 is now public knowledge in the aftermath of the April 2 Nintendo Direct, and there's much to unpack for both hardware and software.

In short, the common consensus is that the retail price of the console - $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle - is more or less in line with what folks were expecting. It's the software side that seems to have generated the most concern.

We now know that Switch 2 launch games like Mario Kart World will cost a borderline absurd $79.99 / £74.99, while Donkey Kong Bananza is being listed at the current industry standard of $69.99 / £64.99. In both cases, this is a massive leap up from most of the best Nintendo Switch games, and many analysts are showing concern about the precedent being set here.

an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held

(Image credit: Nintendo)

IGN has since spoken to a number of trusted industry analysts on the topic of Nintendo Switch 2 pricing.

There is general agreement on the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration being a factor. NYU Stern professor Joost van Dreunen calls Nintendo's pricing a "strategic balancing act," adding that: "Nintendo appears to be building in a buffer against these potential trade barriers while ensuring they maintain their traditional positive margin on hardware."

Ampere Analysis' Piers Harding-Rolls seems to agree here, saying: "My view is that they probably had a range of pricing for the US market in play up until the last minute due to the uncertainty on import tariffs."

Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto also considers competitor Sony as a factor: "Nintendo probably factored in possible tariffs, the current inflationary climate in the world, and the $700 Sony dared to charge for the PlayStation 5 Pro last year."

The Nintendo Switch 2 console boxes on a stand

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

Toto and other analysts, then, maybe hinting at a more cynical reason for Nintendo's lofty pricing schemes for Nintendo Switch 2. Toto added that the $80 price tag for Mario Kart World is "quite bold."

He added: "Tariffs could play a role, but I think it is much simpler: Nintendo is charging this price because they feel they can and that people will pay."

Finally, Circana's Mat Piscatella suggests that Nintendo is strongly targeting its enthusiast market for the first year of sales. "Based on what we're seeing across the market, sales to higher-income or more affluent households likely won't be impacted by this pricing," he said.

"And, of course, we have the price-insensitive super enthusiasts that will do and pay whatever it takes to acquire the Switch 2 at launch. Therefore, because of the limited quantities that will be available during the launch year, I do not anticipate this pricing to hinder year one sales volumes."

I personally have to wonder if Nintendo's software pricing for Switch 2 will level out in its second year, as Piscatella says: "The true test will come in year two, as supply is likely to become more readily available, and the addressable market will be forced to widen. So, we'll have to see what happens over the next 9-12 months."

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming industry
The Witcher 4

You're probably not playing The Witcher 4 until 2027 at the earliest, per CD Projekt's latest financial update
A Minecraft sheep.

Minecraft developer rejects generative AI, 'it's important that it makes us feel happy to create as humans'
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar

Google Messages is finally going to get better at handling your lengthy texts
See more latest
Most Popular
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages is finally going to get better at handling your lengthy texts
A screenshot of the door to The Fortress of Solitude in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
New sneak peek at James Gunn's Superman movie reveals a jaw-dropping first look at the Fortress of Solitude – and it's hiding two big cast secrets in plain sight
Windows 11 working on a laptop PC
Microsoft could make a huge change to an iconic part of Windows 11 that you use every day, and I can’t wait to try the new Start menu
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s new release date could be May 13
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
Australia's largest pension funds hit by hackers, thousands of dollars stolen
Kaleidescape Strato M movie player
Kaleidescape's new Blu-ray quality movie streamer is half the price, but has a huge 4K catch – and maybe that's okay
Fraud
Businesses are losing millions to fraud every year
The Sony Bravia 8 II TV showing bubbles in a close-up
Sony's new OLED TV gets first price and release date, and it's great news for us, bad news for LG
A creeper stalking someone at night in a forest in A Minecraft Movie
Does A Minecraft Movie have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?
Beatoven
I tried using AI to create the background music for a podcast, but I may stick to music libraries for now