Dying Light developer Techland has reportedly canceled two upcoming projects.

The Polish studio, which is a subsidiary of Chinese technology giant Tencent, posted record losses of $37.3 million / £27.4 million in 2024 according to Polish business site Puls Biznesu. This followed losses of $25 million / £18.3 million in 2023.

The losses are attributed to the "decisions to discontinue further work on two projects" though it is currently unclear exactly what this means. We do know that Techland was working on an open-world fantasy action RPG with some former The Witcher 3 developers, leading to speculation that the project may have been canned.

In a statement provided to GamesRadar regarding the news a Techland representative said that "game development is never a straight line, and sometimes fresh approaches are necessary to make great games."

Interestingly, the reported cancelations seem to have not led to any layoffs. "What's important here is that none of the reported changes have resulted in staff reductions," the statement continued. "Developers were moved to other projects and are working on a number of games in our pipeline."

Right now the studio is gearing up for the launch of Dying Light: The Beast. The next entry in the zombie-slaying series, The Beast sees the return of original Dying Light protagonist Kyle Crane as a super-powered mutant.

It's set to release on August 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

