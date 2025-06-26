Dying Light's upcoming Retouched update won't be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as Techland confirms there are 'no plans' for a Switch 2 port
The free upgrade will offer visual and audio enhancements
- The Dying Light: Retouched update won't be coming to Nintendo Switch, Techland confirms
- There are also "no plans" to bring Dying Light to Nintendo Switch 2
- The free visual and audio enhancement update will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Techland has confirmed that its Dying Light: Retouched update won't be coming to the Nintendo Switch and that there are no plans for a Switch 2 port.
This week, the studio finally shared the details of the update after first announcing its plans during Dying Light's 10th year anniversary earlier this year.
The free upgrade, which arrives today on June 26, will offer new enhancements for both visuals and audio. Texture quality of surroundings and resolution have been improved, along with lighting, and PBR (physics-based rendering).
Techland is also introducing a new 8K Ultra shadow quality and has improved the lighting options of surfaces, and the original composer Paweł Blaszczak has come back to remaster the soundtrack with new tracks and ambient sounds.
"One of the best things about working with your own engine is that the people building it are just next door," Techland said on its blog. "Over the past couple of years, we've added a lot, customised a lot, and learned how to squeeze more from the tech we already have. One day, someone just started applying those learnings to some old assets - and it just clicked that we could do that across the whole game."
At the time, Techland said that the Dying Light: Retouched update will be available to Dying Light owners on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, however, there was no mention of a Nintendo Switch release.
Now, in an email statement to IGN, the developer has confirmed that the free update won't be available for the console.
"The Dying Light: Retouched Update is not coming to Nintendo Switch," Techland said.
Unfortunately, it also looks like a Switch 2 won't be happening either, making the original Dying Light game only playable on the console via backward compatibility.
"When it comes to a Switch 2 port of the original Dying Light: We have no plans at this moment," Techland said. "We're currently fully focused on delivering Dying Light: The Beast on August 22, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We have no news to share about Nintendo Switch 2 at this time."
