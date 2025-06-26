Sony celebrates 15 years of PlayStation Plus with a summer of exclusive offers for members

PS Plus Premium members can experience a Game Trial of Monster Hunter Wilds and WWE 2K25

Several events, including an Online Multiplayer weekend, will also be held this month

Sony is celebrating 15 years of PlayStation Plus with a summer of exclusive offers for members.

Starting now throughout summer, Sony will be commemorating the service's latest milestone by running a series of activities available to subscribers.

"PlayStation Plus is celebrating its 15-year anniversary later this month, and it’s amazing to see how much the service has evolved since it first launched on June 29, 2010," Sony said on PlayStation Blog. "From all of us at Sony Interactive Entertainment, we want to send out a huge thank you to all our fans for your support throughout these years."

First up is a Game Trial of WWE 2K25 for PS Plus Premium members, which is available now, as well as a Game Trial for one of the best games of the year so far, Monster Hunter Wilds, which can be claimed on June 30.

Subscribers can also redeem the Valorant PS Plus Pack today, which features a set of cosmetic items including 2x Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddy, 1x Kohaku & Matsuba Player Card, 1x Imperium Spray, 1x Chronovoid Spray, and 10x Radianite Points.

Sony will then host a PlayStation Store Exclusive Offer Weekend on June 27 to June 29, which will offer members the opportunity to grab exclusive savings on titles such as Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and Star Wars Outlaws.

A special PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament will then be held on June 28, where players will be able to compete in games like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and more for a chance to win prizes including in-game virtual currency, an exclusive PSN avatar, and Sony Pictures Core Movie Credits.

An Online Multiplayer weekend will also kick off the same day until June 29, where players can join online multiplayer matches with no PlayStation Plus membership required, and, finally, from today through August 12, Premium members can unlock a 15% discount on up to 2,000 movies store-wide across the Sony Pictures Core library.

Alongside these offers, Sony has also announced the batch of free PS4 and PS5 games for the month of July, which includes Diablo 4, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.