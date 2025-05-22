Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Stars loyalty program after three years

The program will no longer accept new members, but current members have until July 23 to earn Digital Collectibles, Points, and level up their status

Sony says "this version" of the PlayStation Stars will fully end on November 2, 2026

Sony has announced that it's shutting down its PlayStation Stars loyalty program after three years.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, the company confirmed that PlayStation Stars will be closing down and will no longer accept new members as of today.

Those who choose to cancel their membership won't be able to rejoin and will lose all earned Points.

"Since launching the program, we’ve learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends," Sony said.

"Through this evaluation, we have decided to refocus our efforts and will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars. We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings."

Although the rewards program is shutting down, members can still earn Digital Collectibles, Points, and level up their status until July 23, 2025 at 7:59AM PDT / 3:59PM BST / 11:59PM JST.

After this date, no new PlayStation Stars Campaigns will be available, or additional rewards or status benefits to earn.

Sony said that "this version" of PlayStation Stars will fully end on November 2, 2026, but it's unclear if the company is planning on releasing another version of the loyalty program.

It also said that current PlayStation Stars members can continue to redeem Points as long as their Points don’t expire before that date, and that members can still access their Digital Collectibles, even after these changes go into effect.

The program was made available for PS5 and PS4 in 2022 and rewards players with earnable loyalty points that can be redeemed for various digital goodies after completing various challenges, like unlocking a specific trophy or playing a game on your system.