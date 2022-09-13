Sony's free rewards program PlayStation Stars launches this September

Audio player loading…

Sony’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars will launch later this year.

PlayStation Stars is a free rewards scheme that gives you digital gifts just for using your PS5 or PS4. By completing various challenges – from unlocking a specific trophy to simply playing a game on your system –, you’ll be able to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for various goodies.

During the most recent State of Play showcase (opens in new tab), Sony announced the new system would launch in Asia this September before rolling out to North America and Europe in the following weeks.

(Image credit: Sony)

Alongside converting your Stars loyalty points into PSN wallet funds that can be used to purchase games from the PS Store, you’ll also be able to unlock various ‘digital collectibles'. They amount to 3D figurines of Sony-related products. Sony showed off a few of the collectibles during the State of Play, which included an Ape Escape diorama, a model PS3, and a Sony MP3 player.

According to a post on the Sony blog (opens in new tab), the collectibles are intended to be “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation”.

During the showcase, Sony emphasized that “there will always be something new to collect and show off to your friends”. Expect the roster of the virtual keepsakes to expand after PlayStation Stars launches, as the number of collectibles only gets larger.

Speaking to the Washington Post (opens in new tab) earlier this year, Sony’s vice president of network advertising, loyalty and licensed merchandise, Grace Chen, confirmed that the digital collectibles were not NFTs and didn’t use blockchain technology.