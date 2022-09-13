Discord is finally available to all Xbox Series X players

Audio player loading…

All Xbox Series X|S players now have access to Discord Voice, which was originally available exclusively to those enrolled in the Xbox Insider Programme.

Discord Voice presents a new way to chat with your friends on your Xbox Series X|S console. As detailed in the official Xbox Wire post (opens in new tab), you can join voice chats across all your groups by linking your Discord account to your console while gaming on the couch.

Discord Voice originally rolled out to Xbox Insiders back in July, but given it's now available to all Xbox players, the feature clearly didn't need much more time in the oven.

The addition of Discord Voice to Xbox means you no longer have to go through the console's own party chat system. It also broadens the range of people you can chat to, given Discord's availability on both PC and mobile devices.

To get started, you'll need to link head into the Discord app and link your Xbox-bound Microsoft account, even if you've done so in the past.

With Discord open, tap the 'User Settings' cog and find the 'Connections' submenu. Tap the Xbox logo found under the 'Connect your accounts' section, then follow the prompts to connect your Xbox and Discord accounts together.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Why use Discord Voice on Xbox?

Having access to Discord on Xbox will be more than just a fun novelty. It'll broaden the number of people you can chat to on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One by making your Discord groups available on console.

That's fantastic news if you regularly play with friends in a crossplay environment. Let's say you play crossplay-enabled games like Fall Guys, Rocket League or Call of Duty: Warzone, but your friends play on other systems. With Discord Voice integration, you can start a party on your Xbox console for others to jump into via the Discord app.

It's still puzzling as to why Sony wasn't able to nab Discord integration on PS5 first, though. Both companies had struck up a partnership that seemed to imply they were working on a voice chat solution first. Now that it's on Xbox, though, hopefully, Discord can bring its voice chat bona fides to both PS5 and Nintendo Switch soon for an even more seamless crossplay experience.