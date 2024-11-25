Stop what you're doing and check out this Xbox Series X Black Friday deal – it probably won't be beaten

Current-generation game consoles are far from cheap, but thanks to Black Friday deals being in full swing, you can get the Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition at Amazon for $398 (was $449). That's a decent saving on a console that'll last you for some time yet and is arguably only just getting into its stride.

A cool $50 off is around the price of a game or a few months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which I think is also essential for any Xbox player. Plus in the rather fetching white finish, this Series X won't look as dominating in your entertainment setup as the Black model. You do have to make do without a disc drive, but I've found I very rarely use it on my Series X, as I've gone the digital download route. But if you're not convinced, check out our live coverage of the Black Friday Xbox deals for bargains that could catch your eye.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition (White): was $449.99 now $398 at Amazon At just under $400, I think the Xbox Series X Digital Edition is almost a bargain. You get a whole lot of power, a terabyte of storage, and one of the best controllers in the gaming world, in my humble opinion. And as Microsoft isn't planning a mid-generation refresh, you can rest assured this Xbox will keep you in current-generation gaming for some time.

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £459 at Amazon Annoyingly in the UK, the Xbox Series X only has a modest £21 saving for now. But I expect that to improve when Black Friday arrives proper. But I've dropped this one here in case you're desperate to grab a console now.

If you want my credentials for recommending an Xbox Series X deal, well, I reviewed the launch Series X for TechRadar's sibling site Tom's Guide and declared it to be the ultimate Xbox.

I stand by that conclusion, as while the Series X lacks the pizazz of the PS5 and PS5 Pro with their stand-out exclusive games, Microsoft's flagship console is just awesome at playing a vast range of Xbox games ranging from the latest releases to those on the original Xbox. In short, I love it.

But there's a but... and that's the 1TB of onboard storage fills up fast given the size of modern games. However, the Amazon deal on the WD_Black Expansion Card has you covered.

WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card (1TB): was $79.99 now $67.49 at Amazon Sure, the PS5 has expandable onboard storage, but the Xbox Series X can be upgraded with just a plug 'n' play expansion card. And this 512GB WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card, gives you a decent chunk of extra SSD space for $67; not bad at all.

WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card (1TB): was $157.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It's the best price we've seen yet for the 1TB WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card. While the Seagate deal below is excellent, this discount here is superb if you don't need 2TB but are still looking to save big on a fantastic storage option. Check it out before it's gone!

