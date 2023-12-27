Save $120 on the Xbox Series X in the second-best deal we've ever seen
Series-X-ly, this is a great deal
Didn't get the Xbox Series X you've been wishing for this Christmas? Never fear, because right now it's massively discounted in the after-Christmas deals.
In fact, this is almost the best deal we've ever seen on Microsoft's most powerful Xbox, slashing the price from $499 to $379 at Walmart. For a current-gen console, that's a nearly unheard-of 24% discount, granting you 4K gaming, 3D spatial sound, and 12 teraflops of processing power at a fraction of the price.
We were mega surprised earlier this month to see Walmart offering a similar deal at a record-low price of $349, but it was fairly short-lived. Based on that, we'd strongly suggest acting fast before the year's out, as there's every chance we won't see a cheap Xbox deal as this good for a while.
If the Series X is still out of your price range, Walmart also has a fantastic bundle deal on the Xbox Series S, which is the same deal it's had for a while now, knocking the price down to just $269. Marvelous.
Xbox Series X: was
$499 now $349.99 at Walmart
Save $99 - This superb Xbox Series X discount brings the console to a sub-$400 price. Plus, that additional $99 in your pocket can then be put towards more games or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Sensational value.
Price check: Best Buy - $399.99
Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle: was
$299 now $269 at Walmart
Save $30 - A relatively smaller saving compared to the colossal Xbox Series X deal above, this is nonetheless a fantastic price for the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle, especially if you're eyeing up playing free-to-play titles like this bundle features.
Price check: GameStop - $299.99
Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Xbox Series X and S deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.
Want to complete your new gaming setup? Check out our guides to the very best Xbox controllers and best Xbox Series X headsets for up-to-date recommendations on top hardware.
Looking for some fantastic game recommendations? Be sure to check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games, or read up on the best Xbox controllers.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Allisa James