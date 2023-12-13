I thought the best Xbox Series X deals were over for 2023, but for today only they’re $350 at Target

If you missed out on the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals but were hoping to pick up one of Microsoft’s powerful current-generation consoles for the holidays, then you might just be in luck. Today only (December 13), Target Circle members can grab the console for $349.99 at Target .

First things first, $349.99 is a phenomenal deal. At $150 off the usual $499.99 price, that’s a saving of about 30%, which is even better than some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts we saw this year. However, there are a few things that buyers should be aware of.

Of course, there’s the Target Circle membership requirement. For those unfamiliar, this is Target’s free loyalty program, which users can sign up for online. Therefore, anyone is eligible for the deal as long as they sign up first - it’s just an extra step you’ll need to take in order to bag it.

At the time of writing, it’s also worth noting that the console is currently out of stock for online delivery and shipping. However, the deal can still be applied if you pick it up in-store. A quick scan of the Target website shows that there’s still plenty of stock at many locations, but be sure to check out the situation at your store before making the trip. The offer ends at 11:59pm PT, which is the equivalent of 2:59am ET on December 14.

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Target

Save $150 - If you’ve been looking to pick up Microsoft’s most powerful console to date, then this is an unmissable price. As well as being able to play all of the latest Xbox game releases, the Series X boasts lightning-fast loading times, with 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second available for supported games. Price check: Walmart - $349



Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Xbox Series X prices? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.