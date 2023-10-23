Black Friday Xbox Series X deals - early deals and what to expect this year

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals are almost here once again, and we're expecting it to be a strong year for discounts on Microsoft's current-gen system, as well as its various accessories like controllers, headsets and storage solutions.

Despite the sales event happening on November 24, Black Friday gaming deals are already beginning to show up. So far, we've seen some pretty tempting discounts for the best Xbox controllers, as well as some of the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs. If you want to completely avoid the upcoming Black Friday rush, now certainly isn't a terrible time to start shopping.

Before the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals begin in earnest, we're bringing you everything you need to know, and should expect, about the sales event. We're also providing a glimpse at some strong early discounts and a look at last year's best deals for a clearer picture of how the upcoming sales will shake up.

Black Friday Xbox Series X console and bundle deals

Xbox Series X: £499 at Amazon

In stock - While it currently isn't being discounted by itself, the Xbox Series X is reliably in stock at Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales period. It's here if you'd rather secure the console now instead of waiting on the chance of a discount next month. Price check: Dell - $499.99

Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was $559.99 now $489.99 at Walmart

Save $70 - This superb Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4, all for $10 less than the price of the console by itself. Price check: Target - $559.99

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was $559.99 now $489.99 at Walmart

Save $70 - Another fantastic Walmart bundle packs in Forza Horizon 5 and its Hot Wheels DLC along with the console itself. Once again, this comes in overall $10 cheaper than the console on its own. Price check: Target - $538.99

Black Friday Xbox Series X controller deals

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in Red: was $139.99 now $85.17 at Walmart

Save $54.82 - Simply one of the best discounts we've ever seen for the Elite Series 2 Core in Red. While this version of Microsoft's premium gamepad doesn't include extras like alternate modules or carry case, this is still a frankly absurd price for one of the best Xbox controllers around. Price check: Target - $139.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was $69.99 now $49.99 at Microsoft

Save $20 - A superb discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's nicest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. It's highly sought after, though, so don't expect stock to last too long. Price check: Target - $49.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - It's far from the Xbox Wireless Controller's strongest discount, but $10 off is still a pretty reasonable price if you're after a quality spare or replacement gamepad in a jiffy. Still, we'd recommend waiting for the Black Friday sales proper for even better price drops. Price check: Target - $59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stark black not doing it for you? This lovely blue colorway is available at a discounted price at Amazon right now. We have seen it drop as low as $49 in the past, so again, it may be worth holding fire to see if Microsoft deploys some stronger discounts here. Price check: Walmart - $54.99

Turtle Beach REACT-R Wired Game Controller: was $39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - This solid budget controller from Turtle Beach is ideal for players who love to voice chat. The gamepad has multiple on-board controls for customizing your headset and mic volume to tailor them to your liking. Price check: Turtle Beach - $29.95

Black Friday Xbox Series X headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was $69.99 now $41.79 at Amazon

Save $28 - This is a superb discount on one of SteelSeries best budget gaming headsets. It's still a few bucks away from its record low price at Amazon, but it's a fantastic early saving nonetheless. It's multiplatform, too, so expect it to work on devices beyond the Xbox ecosystem. Price check: Walmart - $65.32