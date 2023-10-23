Black Friday Xbox Series X deals - early deals and what to expect this year

1. Quick links
2. Consoles and bundles
3. Controllers
4. Headsets
5. Storage
6. Video games
7. UK deals
8. FAQs
9. What to expect
10. Last year's deals
Black Friday Xbox Series X deals are almost here once again, and we're expecting it to be a strong year for discounts on Microsoft's current-gen system, as well as its various accessories like controllers, headsets and storage solutions.
Despite the sales event happening on November 24, Black Friday gaming deals are already beginning to show up. So far, we've seen some pretty tempting discounts for the best Xbox controllers, as well as some of the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs. If you want to completely avoid the upcoming Black Friday rush, now certainly isn't a terrible time to start shopping.
Before the Black Friday Xbox Series X deals begin in earnest, we're bringing you everything you need to know, and should expect, about the sales event. We're also providing a glimpse at some strong early discounts and a look at last year's best deals for a clearer picture of how the upcoming sales will shake up.
Black Friday Xbox Series X deals quick links
- Bundles: $489.99 Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 at Walmart
- Controllers: $55 off Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (Red) at Walmart
- Headsets: Up to $15 off HyperX and Turtle Beach gaming headsets at Amazon
- Storage: Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB) down to just $149 at Amazon
- Video games: Up to $25 off Madden 24, NBA 2K24 and more at Best Buy
- Monitors: Stock in for Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor
Black Friday Xbox Series X console and bundle deals
Xbox Series X: £499 at Amazon
In stock - While it currently isn't being discounted by itself, the Xbox Series X is reliably in stock at Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales period. It's here if you'd rather secure the console now instead of waiting on the chance of a discount next month.
Price check: Dell - $499.99
Xbox Series X + Diablo 4 bundle: was
$559.99 now $489.99 at Walmart
Save $70 - This superb Xbox Series X bundle nets you the console and a digital copy of Diablo 4, all for $10 less than the price of the console by itself.
Price check: Target - $559.99
Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was
$559.99 now $489.99 at Walmart
Save $70 - Another fantastic Walmart bundle packs in Forza Horizon 5 and its Hot Wheels DLC along with the console itself. Once again, this comes in overall $10 cheaper than the console on its own.
Price check: Target - $538.99
Black Friday Xbox Series X controller deals
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core in Red: was
$139.99 now $85.17 at Walmart
Save $54.82 - Simply one of the best discounts we've ever seen for the Elite Series 2 Core in Red. While this version of Microsoft's premium gamepad doesn't include extras like alternate modules or carry case, this is still a frankly absurd price for one of the best Xbox controllers around.
Price check: Target - $139.99
Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Special Edition): was
$69.99 now $49.99 at Microsoft
Save $20 - A superb discount for one of the Xbox Wireless Controller's nicest special editions. Right now, it's cheaper than several other colorways for the gamepad. It's highly sought after, though, so don't expect stock to last too long.
Price check: Target - $49.99
Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was
$59.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - It's far from the Xbox Wireless Controller's strongest discount, but $10 off is still a pretty reasonable price if you're after a quality spare or replacement gamepad in a jiffy. Still, we'd recommend waiting for the Black Friday sales proper for even better price drops.
Price check: Target - $59.99
Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was
$64.99 now $54.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Stark black not doing it for you? This lovely blue colorway is available at a discounted price at Amazon right now. We have seen it drop as low as $49 in the past, so again, it may be worth holding fire to see if Microsoft deploys some stronger discounts here.
Price check: Walmart - $54.99
Turtle Beach REACT-R Wired Game Controller: was
$39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon
Save $10 - This solid budget controller from Turtle Beach is ideal for players who love to voice chat. The gamepad has multiple on-board controls for customizing your headset and mic volume to tailor them to your liking.
Price check: Turtle Beach - $29.95
Black Friday Xbox Series X headset deals
SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset: was
$69.99 now $41.79 at Amazon
Save $28 - This is a superb discount on one of SteelSeries best budget gaming headsets. It's still a few bucks away from its record low price at Amazon, but it's a fantastic early saving nonetheless. It's multiplatform, too, so expect it to work on devices beyond the Xbox ecosystem.
Price check: Walmart - $65.32
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core gaming headset: was
$39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core is currently matching its lowest ever discount at Amazon. HyperX products are typically the kings of the budget price range, so expect a quality gaming headset here in spite of its impressive affordability.
Price check: HP - $39.99