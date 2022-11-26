Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals 2022: the best offers available right now

The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are just around the corner, with the big day kicking off on November 28. We're expecting continued deals of the Xbox Series X|S, loads of discounts on games, accessories, and Xbox controllers, too.

We've curated the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals below, so you don't have to search for the best savings and offers to be had today.

If you're after an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console or bundle right now, there were some great Xbox Series X Black Friday deals that we expect to continue until the end of Monday.

If you're interested in the other consoles, we've collected together the best Black Friday PS5 deals, Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals, and we're running a live blog where we're sharing the most up-to-date best Black Friday gaming deals

Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals in the US

Xbox Series X|S consoles and bundles

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S with two controllers: Was $359.99 now $289.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - There have been a lot of great discounts on the Xbox Series S so far. Despite this costing more than the cheapest option, it is still a better deal when you factor in the price of the extra controller. So if your household likes coop games, this is the deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance, and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: Was $299 now $239.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $59 - The Xbox Series S is a great alternative for those who want to have fun on a budget. It's still lightening fast and able to provide you with top-notch quality. This deal is likely as good as it's going to get so be sure to grab one while you still can.

Xbox Series X|S games

(opens in new tab) NBA 2K23 (Xbox Series X): Was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - A better than half-price deal on a better-than-average basketball game. The big sell of this iteration of the series is a campaign that takes you into the past of basketball, letting you play the ascent to fame of Michael Jordan.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 (Xbox Series X): Was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - EA's final FIFA game is a swansong to the sport (with a few familiar glitches and bigs thrown in for good measure). The game only came out a couple of months ago, so a 50% discount is not to be sniffed at.

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (Xbox Series X): Was $48.99 now $16 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $32.99 - The Quarry is a relatively new release and a great addition to the horror genre. Finding it at such a low discount price so soon after release is a welcome surprise. If you're looking to pad out your Xbox Series X library then look no further.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite | was $60 now $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This massive discount on Halo Infinite gets you the latest in the Master Chief saga for an incredibly competitive asking price.



(opens in new tab) Madden 23: Was $69.99 now $29.99 at Target

(opens in new tab)Save $40 - This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this American Football game. A great deal if you can't get enough of the sport on the pitch.

(opens in new tab) Buy 2 Xbox Series X|S games, get 1 free at Target (opens in new tab)

Shopping for a bunch of Xbox Series X|S games at once? This Target deal is a great way to bolster your collection of games. It includes games like Madden 23, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Call of Duty Vanguard. This deal ends Saturday so be quick to grab any must-have games.

Xbox Series X|S controllers and accessories

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: Was $179.99 now $124.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - While this isn't the lowest we've seen this controller it seems as if the price won't get lower than this for the foreseeable future. So if you've been looking for this fantastic Xbox accessory, this is the time to buy it.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): Was $59.99 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - The Robot White pad, bearing the Xbox Series S's color scheme, is down to its lowest-ever discount at Amazon right now. This is a fantastic deal for anyone looking to pick up a spare Xbox controller for the holidays, or if you're looking for a replacement.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: Was $37.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $8 - Get this great wired controller at a bargain price. The lowest we've seen this controller drop, if you love the style and like the idea of not recharging batteries then this is a great deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Lunar Shift): Was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - The Lunar Shift variant rarely goes on sale. Better yet, it's down to its lowest-ever price right now at Amazon, making this an especially appealing deal if you prefer a Special Edition flavor.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): Was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 31% - The Shock Blue Xbox controller is usually more expensive when not part of a deal, making the current discount extra eye-catching. It might not match Xbox's current-gen black or white aesthetic, but it's a sleek pad with a gorgeous shade of blue.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): Was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 31% - The Electric Volt Xbox controller shares the same price cut as its Shock Blue counterpart, offering a generous saving for those looking for a flashier pad.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo): Was $69.99 now $45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - The Mineral Camo Xbox controller sports a fun camouflage pattern that's great for younger players, but it looks like it's selling fast.



(opens in new tab) Seagate 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card: Was $219.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This isn't the lowest price we've seen for Seagate's 1TB external SSD at Amazon, but still a great deal for those of you who like to download and play a lot of games. A great Xbox Game Pass companion, we can't recommend it enough. Be sure to check it out quickly as stock is running low.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Gift Card $100: $86.88 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $13.12 - There are few things better than free money and, thanks to this Xbox Gift Card deal at Newegg, that's essentially what you're getting here. There's $13.12 off this $100 gift card if you use the promo code 'SSBY2424'.

Xbox Series X Black Friday deals in the UK

Xbox Series X|S consoles and bundles

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X | Was £449.99 now £429.99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - This is one of the few discounts on the Xbox Series X we're seeing in the UK, and it's a full £30 off the RRP. If you're looking for Microsoft's best console, you likely won't see it cheaper than this.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X bucket hat and Titanfall 2 bundle: £449.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

For the same price as an Xbox Series X you don't only get the amazingly fun game that is Titanfall 2 but a comfy and stylish England bucket hat to wear as you play. This bundle is on the funny side but is still worthwhile.

Xbox Series X|S games

(opens in new tab) Saints Row: Was £49.99 now £29.99 at Argos

(opens in new tab)Save £20 - The lowest price so far for this great game, be sure to snap it up before stock runs out. If you're looking to flesh out your library then this is a great deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Persona 5: Was £54.99 now £37.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - This is the lowest we've seen Persona 5 go for Xbox, it's a great deal for an amazing game, so be sure to check it out.

Xbox Series X|S controllers and accessories

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller: Was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £20 - This is a great price for the classic Xbox wireless controller. The lowest discount for the gamepad yet means that this deal is turning some heads.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller | Was £34.99 now £25.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - Although this budget gamepad has been around a pound cheaper in the past, this is still a great rate on a controller that won't break the bank. What's more, it's available in many different colorways (though rates may vary)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller: Was £160 now £142 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 11% - Looking for the best Xbox Series X pad on the market? The Elite Series 2 may be expensive, but extra features like textured grips, back paddles, and swappable modules make it an excellent choice for seasoned gamers.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: Was £34.99 now £21.83 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £13.16 - This is the lowest price we've seen this wired controller drop so far. If you like the convenience of wired controllers then this cotton candy blue gamepad is for you.

Xbox Series X|S headsets

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset: Was £179.99 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - This gaming headset is one of the best around for current-gen platforms. Boasting crystal-clear audio and solid call quality, it provides both immersion and clarity for your favorite games. After the PS5 version? It's available here at the same discount. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - The Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset may be a bit older, but it's no slouch. Among the best Xbox Series X|S headsets out there, you're getting solid sound quality, excellent battery life and great mic quality to boot.

Cyber Monday Xbox deals: FAQs

When will the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals start in 2022? Xbox Series X|S discounts cropped up a bit earlier this year, with Black Friday Xbox Series X deals dropping in the week leading up to November 25, with Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all selling Xbox Series S's for $249.99 (opens in new tab) / £189.99 (opens in new tab). The Xbox Series X was harder to come by, but Best Buy sold it for $519.99 (opens in new tab) bundled with a copy of Halo Infinite and, in the UK, you can get an Xbox Series X from Very for £429.99 (opens in new tab). If these deals are still available, we'd recommend considering buying these rather than waiting for anything better. The Xbox Series X, in particular, has been going in and out of stock all week.

Where are the best places to find Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals in 2022? As always, we'll be tracking the very best Xbox Series X console deals and bundles during the entirety of Cyber Monday 2022, so be sure to keep an eye on our site and social channels for info on the best deals as soon as they drop. To give you a brief idea of where you should look, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are proving to be most reliable for stock. The best prices we've seen have been in shops like Dell, who offered an unexpectedly good $234.99 price for an Xbox Series S. But that sold out very quickly. In the UK, Very, Amazon, and Curry's have all had the best offers so far. There's also been stock and deals offered on Xbox's official website. You can also opt-in to the Xbox All Access program, which lets consumers purchase an Xbox Series X|S console at a lower, monthly fee. This could be a great alternative for you if you don't have the budget to outright buy the console on the day.

What Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2022?

The best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals give us the best steer on this one. We've seen slight discounts on the Xbox Series X itself, but the bulk of the deals have been for the Xbox Series S, and we expect that trend to continue on Monday. If you're dead set on an Series X then you may have to wait longer or make peace with buying the hardware at full price. If you're in the market for a Series S then you should be able to pick up a console at a discount.

If you're lucky enough to own an Xbox Series X already or are planning on buying one, Cyber Monday 2022 will likely be one of the best times to stock up on new games, and potentially a brand-new controller or headset.

Buying tips

What should I look for when buying an Xbox Series X on Cyber Monday 2022?

If you're planning on buying some games in addition to an Xbox Series X console, there is a way to save yourself even more money, if you don't mind a purely digital approach.

The excellent Xbox Game Pass service allows users to access a library loaded with digital titles both big and small. From blockbusters like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves to beloved indies like Hades and Hollow Knight, the service absolutely has something for everyone.

Xbox Game Pass is available as a monthly subscription, but we recommend opting for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which rolls in Xbox Live Gold for online play and Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing users to play Xbox Game Pass titles on devices like mobiles and tablets.