Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals 2022: the best discounts available

Black Friday is over, long live the Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals – or thereabouts, the event itself kicks off on November 28, but we're seeing some great savings already.

While this year's Black Friday deals are winding down, the Cyber Monday deals are about to ramp up, and Xbox controllers could be seeing price cuts. That's if the Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are anything to go by.

This year, Microsoft cut the price of the Xbox Series S by $50 / £50 for Black Friday, a deal that's still running. That's a lot of new Xbox owners looking to pick up a spare pad or two. Maybe even an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which we saw get discounted in both the US and UK on Black Friday.

We also saw the standard Xbox Wireless Controller in several deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Currys in the UK. Keep checking back here or on our Black Friday Gaming deals live blog for the latest offers we spot.

UK readers: Jump to Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): Was 64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 31% - The Electric Volt color, much like Pulse Red, doesn't have a massive discount, but those looking for a flashier pad should consider this eye-catching variant.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: Was $179.99 now $134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - While this isn't the lowest we've seen this controller it seems as if the price won't get lower than this for the foreseeable future. So if you've been looking for this fantastic Xbox accessory this is the time to buy it.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: Was $37.99 now $25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - PowerA's wired Xbox Series X|S controller is excellent, and if you're after a spare pad on a budget, it's a fantastic choice so long as you don't mind the lack of a wireless option. Better still, that wired connection means less input latency for online multiplayer games, so it's a solid choice as your new primary controller.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: Was $37.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $8 - Get this great wired controller at a bargain price. The lowest we've seen this controller drop, if you love the style and like the idea of not recharging batteries then this is a great deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: Was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save 40% - This is the lowest we've seen this premium controller get to for a good while now. If you're a fan of customizable controllers, then this Razer model is a great addition to your gaming setup.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller: Was $59.95 now $39.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $19.96 - This is the lowest price we've seen yet for the Turtle Beach gamepad. If you're a fan of wired controllers, then be sure to check this deal out before the stocks are gone.

(opens in new tab) Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller: was $90 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30; lowest-ever price - Go big or go home? Well, the Hyperkin Duke is certainly big enough for most. This remake of the famous OG Xbox gamepad is available right now at the lowest-ever price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One: Was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $30 - This is a great flight simulator controller with a detachable base and a fantastic build. It's the lowest price we've seen this drop to so be sure to make the most of this discount.

The best Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller & 3-Month Game Pass Ultimate Bundle: Was £74.99 now £59.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15

In this deal, you're getting a brand new Xbox Wireless Controller and 3 months of the excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service, granting players access to hundreds of games on console, PC, and via the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): Was £54.99 now £34.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - The Shock Blue Xbox controller is usually more expensive when not part of a deal, making the current discount over at Box extra eye-catching. It might not match Xbox's current-gen black or white aesthetic, but it's a sleek pad with a gorgeous shade of blue.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller: Was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys

(opens in new tab)Save £20 - This is a great price for the classic Xbox wireless controller. The lowest discount for the gamepad yet means that this deal is turning some heads.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller: Was £159.99 now £142 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 11% - Looking for the best Xbox Series X pad on the market? The Elite Series 2 may be expensive, but extra features like textured grips, back paddles and swappable modules make it an excellent choice for seasoned gamers.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller | Was £34.99 now £25.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - Although this budget gamepad has been around a pound cheaper in the past, this is still a great rate on a controller that won't break the bank. What's more, it's available in many different colorways (though rates may vary)

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: Was £34.99 now £21.83 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £13.16 - This is the lowest price we've seen this wired controller drop so far. If you like the convenience of wired controllers then this cotton candy blue gamepad is for you.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon Wired Controller: Was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - This is a really great price for the Turtle Beach Controller, the lowest we've seen yet. This deal is worth checking out as long as wires don't bother you too much.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas One Flight Stick: Was £99.99 now £85.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 14% - This flight simulator controller has a great build and detachable base. It was affordable as flight controllers go but it just got cheaper. While not the cheapest we've seen this controller anything under £100 is still a good deal.

Should you buy an Xbox controller on Cyber Monday?

At full price, an Xbox Series X controller is an expensive purchase at $59.99 / £54.99. If you're a fan of couch co-op and split-screen multiplayer, then getting a full set of four gamepads is a significant investment, which makes looking for Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals a sensible idea.

We saw more than a third off Xbox controller prices during Black Friday so we should see at least as good or better at the Cyber Monday sales.

Xbox One controller Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When do the best Xbox Controller Cyber Monday 2022 deals start? Cyber Monday takes place on November 28, but the deals started long before that, in the Black Friday deals leading up to November 25. So we've already seen a lot of very good deals on Amazon (opens in new tab), at Best Buy (opens in new tab), and GameStop (opens in new tab). There's a chance a better deal will appear on Cyber Monday, but the discounts on first-party controllers are likely as good as they will get. Be wary of sellouts. While controllers only ever sell out temporarily at retailers, you're likely to find that some colors are more in-demand than others when it comes to Xbox Series X controller deals on Cyber Monday. So, if there's a color you particularly want and you see a deal that fits your budget, it's probably best not to wait. If you're not fussy about colors, this is less likely to sting you.