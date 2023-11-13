Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2023 - early deals and what we expect to see

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals aren't too far away now, and the day will provide one last gasp of the very best discounts available throughout the year's main sales period. Taking place on November 27 it's ideal if you want a chance to shop for a great deal while largely avoiding the sales rush.

Cyber Monday gaming deals are likely to continue to be strong, as we're already seeing some phenomenal savings even ahead of this year's Black Friday gaming deals taking place on November 24. As both events are effectively two halves of the same whole, consider Cyber Monday to be an extension, offering up a final chance to get top hardware and video games at reduced prices.

Below, we've highlighted all the best early Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for your perusal. And while many of these may drop to lower prices as we edge closer to the sales event, it's really not a bad time to start shopping now. For a closer look at other avenues of hardware discounts, consider browsing our Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for further savings on consoles and accessories.

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - wireless headsets

HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - HyperX's best mid-range headset was previously below $100, but has unfortunately bounced back up in price. This PS5 and PC-focused headset packs support for spatial audio, and has a whopping 30 hours of battery life. Price check: HyperX - $149.99

Sony Inzone H9: was $299.99 now $228 at Amazon

Save $72 - Sony's premium wireless gaming headset is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Still pricey, but the relatively new headset doesn't receive discounts as steep as this too often. It's well worth looking at if you're in the market for top-shelf hardware. Price check: Dell - $299.99

Razer Nari Ultimate: was $199.99 now $98.98 at Amazon

Save $101 - This is a phenomenal saving for one of Razer's best wireless headsets. Usually bordering on that premium price threshold, you can grab one now for just $99.99, just remember to apply the extra coupon before checkout to receive the full discount. Price check: Walmart - $99.99

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Target

Save $30 - While it's a few years old, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 remains an excellent choice if you're after a headset in that mid-range price bracket. At less than $100, its excellent audio quality and voice chat settings will serve you well. Price check: Best Buy - $119.99

SteelSeries Arctis 1: was $99.99 now $83.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is starting to dip back down in price as we head towards Cyber Monday. It's a great choice if you're after a reliable and affordable wireless headset for Switch, PS5 and PC. Even better, you can save an extra 10% with a coupon at checkout. Price check: SteelSeries - $79.99

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - wired headsets

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99 now $54.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - A fantastic budget headset from Razer. This blue colorway is the cheapest variant available at Amazon right now. It's multiplatform, though, meaning it'll work across all your gaming systems, PC and mobile devices.

HyperX Cloud 2: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon

Save $21 - The HyperX Cloud 2 may be getting on in years, but it's easily one of the most reliable wired gaming headsets around. With great sound quality and a superb mic, it's really one of the best at its price range. Price check: Best Buy - $79.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $129.99 now $66.99 at Amazon

Save $63 - At almost half-price, this is a remarkable discount for the superb HyperX Cloud Alpha S. The brand is known for offering long-lasting headsets at affordable prices, and this offer brings one of its best mid-range sets down to a budget price point. Price check: Best Buy - $79.99

Nacon RIG 500 PRO HS: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Amazon is currently listing the reliable RIG 500 Pro HS as overstocked, meaning there's plenty to go around if you're after a solid budget gaming headset this Holiday season.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset: was $249.99 now $138.49 at Amazon

Save $111 - The SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired headset, bundled with a USB amplifier dongle for enhanced audio while gaming, is now matching its lowest ever price at Amazon. Price check: SteelSeries - $143.99

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: was $69.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - We love the gorgeous white finish on the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. Despite not currently being down to its lowest ever price, this is still a superb discount for a reliable budget multiplatform headset. Price check: Best Buy - $38.99

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals - gaming earbuds

HyperX Cloud Mix True Wireless Earbuds: was $164.99 now $52.96 at Amazon

Save $112 - Usually on the pricier side, the HyperX Cloud Mix buds are well worth checking out at such a steep discount. They're compatible with PS5, Switch, PC and mobile, and also feature spatial audio support. Price check: Best Buy - $84.99

ASUS ROG Cetra: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Just a single buck shy of their lowest ever price, the Cetras offer active noise canceling, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive 27 hours of battery life. Price check: B&H - $99.99

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon

Save $35 - While not expressly designed with gaming in mind, the Sony WF-C700N are well worth it at their lowest ever Amazon price, and offer exceptional audio quality for music and gaming on mobile. Price check: B&H - $99.99

Turtle Beach Battle Buds: was $29.95 now $24.95 at Amazon

Save $5 - After a reliable pair of wired gaming earbuds? The Turtle Beach Battle Buds are wonderfully affordable, have compatibility with PS5, Switch and PC, and offer surprisingly clear voice chat for a set this cheap. Price check: Best Buy - $29.99