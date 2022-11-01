Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022: what to expect

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are on the horizon, and now that we're into November it's time to start preparing for this second round of holiday sales. Whether you're after a new console, upgrading your old device, or you're stocking up your backlog with the year's biggest games, there are bound to be plenty of discounts on the shelves this month. We're helping you work out which offers will last until this final bout, and which should be jumped on before Cyber Monday kicks off on November 27 right here.

Of course, the majority of headline Nintendo Switch deals will be reserved for Black Friday. There's no getting around the fact that this is when we'll see the lowest prices and highest value bundles, and that they'll shift from those shelves pretty quickly. However, if you do miss out on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, you can bet Cyber Monday will still have plenty of offers to see you through.

We're getting you prepped for all this year's offers, with a complete guide to 2022's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. We're rounding up the key dates, retailers, products, and prices you need to be aware of to make the most of this year's annual sale. We've been tracking Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we know exactly which bundles are gold and which should be ignored. That's why we're also rounding up our top tips for making sure you get the best value for money on the day itself as well. Stay tuned, because you'll find all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals right here when the time comes.

Should you wait until Cyber Monday to buy a Nintendo Switch?

The Switch tends to move quickly during holiday sales, which means those waiting for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals will likely be disappointed with the second round of the sale. We’d heavily recommend getting in as soon as you can here - Black Friday’s biggest offers might not last through the weekend and we regularly see the highest value bundles selling out before even the main event kicks off.

That’s not to say the shelves will be barren by the time Cyber Monday rolls around. In fact, we’d only recommend waiting for the second round if you’re after a cheaper third party controller. Last year we saw prices on gamepads from PowerA and PDP dropping even further after the weekend. Granted, these additional discounts were on less popular colorways and designs, but if you’re after the lowest price possible on a new set of buttons it’s worth holding out here.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: Our Predictions

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals will officially kick off on Monday November 28 in 2022, but we generally see retailers rolling their Black Friday endeavours over through the weekend. That means you’ll start seeing discounts marketed as Cyber Monday offers from any time after Black Friday officially closes out, though the majority of stores flip their messaging from around midday on the Sunday.

What Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals do we expect in 2022?

This year’s Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are certainly going to be interesting. Whereas we’ve previously never seen major discounts on Ninty hardware, 2022 has offered up some rare savings across both the standard console and the newer OLED model. With prices dropping to $259 / £249 on the former and $330 / £289 on the latter, things have already reached uncharted territory in the last few months. Whether these offers hold out for Cyber Monday is another story.

It’s likely we’ll see discounts like these return to the shelves for Black Friday, but those offers will be snapped up pretty quickly. We’ve never seen straight price cuts on Nintendo Switch consoles over the holiday sales period before, but judging by the speed at which last year’s Mario Kart 8 bundle left the shelves these headline offers aren’t going to stick around. We could see some savings lingering by the time Cyber Monday rolls around, though we would be expecting to see around $20 / £10 added onto the price.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals haven't been in the same fortuitous position. While we have seen costs dip from the $199.99 / £199.99 MSRP in the last few years (most recently to $179.99 / £179.99), such savings have been absent for the majority of 2022. With fewer discounts running through the year, we’re not expecting too much from the cheaper handheld-only device in November. However, there’s an upside here. The Lite is less popular than the fully fledged models sitting further up the price tag. That means any discounts that do appear on Friday have a much higher chance of sticking it through to Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. If we’re lucky, we’ll see costs sitting at around $179.99 / £179.99 here - or bundle offers adding free games into the standard MSRP.

How to find the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

1. Know what you need ahead of time

Starting your search for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals is far less daunting if you already know what you want and how much you want to pay for it. That means working out whether you’re after a cheaper standard edition console, an even more affordable (but limited) Lite model, or if you’re ready to upgrade to the latest OLED device. Once you know the model you’re looking for, it’s time to decide which games you want to play first. With a solid shopping list under your belt, you can easily scan the shelves for the right bundles without having to make too many decisions on the fly. We’d also recommend keeping a close eye on prices over the next few weeks so that you know what a new offer looks like when it lands.

2. Price check bundles

If you think you’ve found the perfect bundle, we’d recommend making sure you actually are saving some cash. New discounts pop up all the time during these holiday sales, so make sure the game or accessory you’re buying alongside your console isn’t cheaper elsewhere. We see many holiday bundles ignoring other discounts on the very same products featured in the package (sometimes even at the same retailer), so price everything up before you hit checkout to make sure you really are getting the best value.

3. Move quickly

As mentioned above, these Nintendo Switch deals can move particularly quickly in November. That’s why it’s important to nail both steps one and two so that you can pounce on any worthwhile offer before it sprints off the shelves. We’ve seen bundles sell out in minutes in previous years, and they don’t return.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch had been tough to buy since Black Friday, but there was stock of both the Neon and Gray consoles at Amazon last Cyber Monday. Delivery was available within 1-2 days so you could still get Christmas delivery.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White): $349 at Amazon

It had been incredibly difficult to find the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock in the US, but the White version was available to buy at Amazon for the recommended price of $349. Unfortunately, delivery was not expected until early January.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Mario Set Mario Edition | Nintendo Switch: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 – You could get Mario Kart Live for your Switch, which is like playing Mario Kart in real life, for a cheaper fee than normal. This is the Mario version and works with the Switch family of consoles.

(opens in new tab) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This was just $5 more than the cheapest price we'd ever seen. For those who love a traditional Mario experience, this is chock-full of levels in the classic style. Plus, there's multiplayer support for up to four players so you can tackle the toughest challenges together.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $39 at GameStop

Save $20 - This remake of the classic Game Boy title breathes new life into a series favorite. While there's not much in the way of brand new content, the aesthetic overhaul is gorgeous enough to warrant a revisit for veteran players and is a fine Zelda adventure for newcomers, too.

(opens in new tab) Monster Hunter Rise: $39.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $15 -–The Monster Hunter series took a while to take off in the west, but now it's become just as big a phenomenon as it was in Japan. Monster Hunter Rise takes everything that was great about Monster Hunter World and turns it up a notch, so it was a must-buy at this price.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe by HORI | Red: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Walmart slashed a chunk of change off this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel from Hori, so you could pick it up for just under $70 last year. It's an excellent Switch accessory for those who want to up their Mario Kart game.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $24.99 – Sadly, this offer didn't beat the cheapest price of $29.99 that we saw almost two years ago, but this is still a good deal for a game that's rarely discounted. If you own a Switch this is a must-play title with a wonderful, inventive and absorbing adventure.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Waluigi: $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - You could get a wireless variant of PowerA's controllers, but with one of Nintendo's most divisive characters emblazed on it. Fans love him, Nintendo abandons him. Matching colors with Waluigi's clothes, it's a perfect accompaniment for local multiplayer matches.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Aquatic Fantasy: $27.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 29% - Similar to Nintendo's Pro Controller for the Switch, but instead, this is wired and was at a lower price. It's a great pad for multiplayer games, such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Sonic Mania.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC: $24.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $9 – You could quadruple your storage with this great Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal from Amazon. 128GB of additional space should be more than enough for most Switch users and, for the price of less than a game, you can't go wrong.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £299 at Very

This bundle had previously been as low as £279 at Currys but it was available without a small discount from Very over Cyber Monday. It was still one of the better Nintendo Switch bundles available as it comes with a copy of the joyful lifestyle sim Animal Crossing New Horizons. There may not be a grand saving but you did get one of the console's most popular games.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £299 at Very

Another bundle that we'd seen as low as £279 in previous sales. That's a much rarer sight, though, given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is so infrequently discounted. Given it's one of the console's most popular games, Nintendo doesn't see a reason to reduce it often. Still, if you're looking for a bundle that'll get your Switch games library started off strongly and give you something to play on Christmas then it's an unbeatable pairing.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (White) + Super Mario 3D World + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 £379.97 at Very

Save £10 – An unmissable deal for fans of the portly plumber, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle comes with two of the best Switch games around. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, are the perfect games to showcase the Switch's OLED gorgeous new screen as well.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + three months NSO: £316.97 £259.99 at My Nintendo Store

Save £56.98 – Easily the best Nintendo Switch bundle available to buy last Cyber Monday. When a console by itself would usually set you back £259.99, the addition of both Mario Kart 8 and a three-month Switch Online membership shows just good value this bundle is at the official Nintendo Store.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon) + Mario Party Superstars + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 £379.97 at Very

Save £10 – This super Nintendo Switch OLED bundle included two of the best games to play with friends and family. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch game of all-time, and Mario Party Superstars is one of the best entries in the series to date. Both games can also be played online, so you're guaranteed hours of fun here.

(opens in new tab) 128GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD card: £13.99 £10.98 at Amazon

You save £3.01 – This is a great price for a spacious microSD card that will quadruple the available storage in your Nintendo Switch, even if the saving is minimal. That's room for dozens of more games for a little over £10, and no more time spent deciding which old titles to uninstall in order to make room for your new ones.

Can't wait until Cyber Monday? Here's a quick selection of today's best prices on all Nintendo Switch models. If you'd like to deep dive with some more recommendations from TechRadar, there are always more of the best Nintendo Switch deals (opens in new tab) and Nintendo Switch Lite bundles (opens in new tab) to peruse.