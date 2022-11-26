Cyber Monday Fitbit deals 2022: The best fitness tracker discounts

Are there any Cyber Monday Fitbit deals out there? Well, yes and no.

Right now, they're mainly all Black Friday deals that have persisted through the weekend to become Cyber Monday ones. So don't worry: there are loads of discounts on Fitbit trackers and watches that have carried over if you're still searching today.

We're not ruling out the launch of even more deals now that Cyber Monday sales have kicked off in earnest but we don't expect many new discounts to surface. If you don't find a cheap Fitbit before then, scan the Cyber Monday deals we've listed below.

Fitbit's had a rough year, with an underwhelming September launch, a difficult marriage to the Pixel Watch and several bugs, but the UX is still incredibly friendly and the devices are as popular as ever. There are some great buys below that are the equal of any fitness tracker deal out there, but we still recommend perusing the Cyber Monday Garmin deals too.

US deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An excellent, unprecedented deal on a brand new piece of kit, the Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, up-to-date heart rate and sleep tracking, built-in GPS for those long runs, 50-meter water resistance for swims, six months of Fitbit Premium free, and Fitbit's up-to-date sensor hardware and tracking algorithms.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.95 Now $199.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another amazing discount from Walmart, it's got $100 off one of Fitbit's brand new devices, the premium Fitbit Sense 2. More geared towards wellness and stress management than the Versa 4, but still a good fitness watch.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: $299.95 Now $149.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - As well as the Fitbit Sense 2, Walmart is also offering the original Fitbit Sense for 50% off. If you want something a little cheaper than a Sense 2, this is the one for you - but if you can afford the extra $50, it's probably worth upgrading to the later technology, as design-wise they're very similar.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe special edition with Gorjana and Peony Band: was $199.95 now $99.95 at Target (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Luxe is the prettiest tracker in Fitbit's stable for precisely this reason: its able to be combined with jewelry-inspired bands such as this entry by Gorjana and Peony.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149.99 now $98.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those good features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa as well as Fitbit's excellent suite of health tracking sensors.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: w as $148.95 Now $99.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 or 33% on the Charge 5, the most comprehensive and advanced of Fitbit's "true" trackers/ It's water-resistant to 50m with advanced sleep tracking, built-in GPS, automatic workout recording, seven-day battery life and Fitbit's Daily Readiness score. Take it off once a week to charge, and the Charge 5 does the rest of the work for you.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe x2: was $349.99 now $299.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A bundle deal, one in black, one in orchid, it's perfect for a couple looking to get fit together next year. The stylish Fitbit Luxe allows you to switch out the bands for jewelry-style bangles or leather straps, all while retaining the excellent health and fitness metrics that make Fitbit trackers so popular.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.99 now (opens in new tab) $199.95 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a Sense 2 and the Walmart deal is gone, this one is the same discount, where you can save a cool $100 on the price of the brand-new kit. ECG, blood oxygen, and skin temperature tracking assist in the latest sleep and stress tracking tech.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air smart scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's smart scale is a great addition to someone if you're already invested in the Fitbit economy, as it can send info about your weight straight to your Fitbit account. Save 20% here.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $149.99 now $99.95 at HSN (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Fitbit Versa 2, now two generations old, is still a great fitness watch for under $100, the RRP of the much more stripped-down Fitbit Inspire 3. It's still got all those great features like Fitbit Pay and in-built Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 with one year's Fitbit Premium: was $99.95 Now $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's no longer at its rock-bottom, sub-$50 price, but you do get a year's worth of Fitbit Premium absolutely free with this older tracker. The slimmed-down, now almost-obsolete Inspire 2 is still a decent entry-level device because you get an additional six months of Premium, which ordinarily costs around $10 per month.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids Minions Yellow: was $79.95 Now $49.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get kids interested in fitness with this minions-themed Fitbit. Swimproof with fitness challenges like family step competitions, the Ace 3 also packs eight-day battery life and fun animations on-face.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was $229.95 Now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the previous model to the now-available Versa 4, but it still carries the Daily Readiness score and Active Zone Minutes features that are popular on the premium and latest Fitbits. PurePulse 2.0 offers excellent heart rate tracking.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe in soft gold: was $129.95 now $79.95 at Macy's (opens in new tab)

Fitbit Luxe is the most stylish of fitness trackers with bangle and leather options, but otherwise retains all of Fitbit's workout tracking, sleep tracking and health-monitoring smarts. Save $50 at Macy's now

UK deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 Now £97.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The lowest price it's ever been, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand's best tracker with a pretty AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and it can track heart rate, stress and sleep 24/7. Plus, it even has an ECG feature. Compare this with the Fitbit Versa 3, which hasn't got ECG and costs nearly twice as much.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 Now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although Fitbit recently released the successor of its fitness-forward smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is still worth considering, especially at this price point. It has WiFi sync and allows you to store and play your music and podcasts on the watch – something the new Versa 4 can't do. The price includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was £109.95 Now £89 at Very (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's classiest fitness tracker has up to 5 days of battery life, tracks sleep, stress, and physical activity automatically, and it's even water resistant and can be used for swimming. The Luxe sports an AMOLED display and also supports smart notifications. Now £20 off the full price, although the full price was actually £139.95 two weeks ago.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3: was £69.99 Now £49.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Why not treat your little one to a Fitbit, too? The Ace 3 not only tracks steps and sleep, is water-resistant to 50m and has a battery life of over eight days, but it also enables you to set up Family Challenges in the Fitbit app, so the whole fam can stay motivated to get fit in the new year.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: £199.95 Now £144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - The Fitbit Versa 3, as well as packing Fitbit's Daily Readiness score and Active Zone Minutes, is also big into stress and sleep tracking in addition to general activity documentation. Save £50 here.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was £79.95 Now £44.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The Inspire 2's price may have risen again in the US, but Argos is still stocking the little tracker that could at the same rock-bottom £45. If you're just after a cheap way to nudge yourself healthier by counting your steps, tracking your sleep and the calories you expend on a day-to-day basis, this is the deal for you. It even comes with that year of Premium.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: was £149.95 Now £89.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The Versa 2 may be showing its age at this point, but it's a great price for a first fitness watch that still packs in a lot of what makes the Versa series special, and it's now even cheaper than the Inspire 3. The tactile button, Alexa voice control, Spotify and Deezer syncing and over 15 exercise modes make it a solid buy.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air: was £49 (opens in new tab) Now £39 with Very (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's smart scale range interfaces automatically with Fitbit Premium, making it a great buy if you're already taking advantage of another good deal on a device with Premium subscription, such as the Inspire 2.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was £129.95 Now £88.83 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ultra-stylish tracker is now under a cool £100 on Amazon. The nice thing about the Luxe is, like the Inspire 3, it’s able to detach and clip anywhere on your person in pebble form, but it’s also loaded with additional features and metrics the Inspire 3 doesn’t get you. It’s only £10 more expensive than the Inspire at this price - worth the upgrade.

Looking for another Fitbit product? This tool scrapes the web for the best prices on different products in your region, so if you see a device listed below, it's unlikely it's available for less elsewhere.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday Fitbit deals officially start on November 28, but the Black Friday deals have carried over into Cyber Monday weekend too. Although this is traditionally the best time for online deals, price cuts on older models when a new device is released are common as well. If you don’t manage to snag a bargain, prices usually drop again after Christmas.

Which Fitbit devices will be discounted on Cyber Monday?

It isn’t just the older devices that will be on sale in the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, as a huge range of fitness trackers are usually discounted each year. For example, the Fitbit Sense was released two months before the online shopping event last year and saw a discount of over 10%, giving you a good deal on the newest device at the time.

Fitbit’s newest releases, the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, and Fitbit Inspire 3, have all received discounts this year to incentivize people to jump into the Fitbit ecosystem. We expect those deals to last until the end of Monday.

